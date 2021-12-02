Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete
- Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete says the province has entered a Covid-19 resurgence
- Dr. Cloete says there has been a rapid increase in new Covid-19 cases across all districts
- He gave a detailed update during the Western Cape's weekly digital press conference
The Western Cape has officially entered a Covid-19 resurgence, according to the provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete.
A resurgence is noted when the number of infections increases by 20% over a 7-day period.
Dr. Cloete says the Western Cape is recording an average of 200 new daily Covid-19 cases with the proportion of positive cases increasing to 8.2%.
He says hospital admissions are also showing signs of an early increase with 11 admissions per day.
We are now seeing very clear increases and the rapid increases in the number of daily cases in the Western Cape. We are now averaging more than 200 new diagnoses per day over the last 7 days.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The Western Cape Health Department held its weekly digital press conference on Thursday confirming that there has been a sustained increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says provincial officials have attributed the increase to the Omicron variant.
"He [Dr. Cloete] confirmed that the province has 16 sequenced cases of Omicron and more tests are underway", Palm reports.
At the same time, Premier Alan Winde has assured residents that the Western Cape will be prepared for the fourth wave of infections with sufficient beds, oxygen supply, and staff capacity.
The Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete indicated that the Western Cape has officially entered a resurgence. He says that there has been a 20% increase in Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape and they are obviously concerned about the emergence of the new variant.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They are saying that they are seeing over 200 cases a day and two weeks ago that was not the case. The number of admissions are also on the rise.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Premier Alan Winde and his team have indicated that the health platform is ready, if and when the fourth wave arrives.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1465267513218973698/photo/1
