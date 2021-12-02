Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Thursday fired CEO Zolani Matthews with immediate effect.
The termination of his employment, it says, is due to Matthews failing to disclose that he held British citizenship.
According to Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman, the reason for his sacking is that he was determined to fight corruption.
“What is actually going on here is the old trick of corrupt cadres seeking to ease out the non-corrupt cadre,” said Hoffman at the time of Matthews’ suspension a few weeks ago.
RELATED: Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?
“The non-disclosure of British citizenship is totally irrelevant. Matthews has set about cancelling contracts that have been entered into by Prasa. He is trying to rake back the loot of State Capture. Those in positions of power at Prasa are uncomfortable with the way he is going about,” he said.
In a statement released on Thursday, Prasa said that its board had unanimously decided to end Matthews' contract after an investigation returned adverse findings against him.
For more detail, read “Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews over dual citizenship matter” – Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
