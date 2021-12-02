Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season





Taxi fares are usually adjusted once a year around this time – not every time the fuel price is adjusted

Short distance trip fares are likely to rise by about R2 while long-distance trips may be about R50 more expensive

The price of petrol went up by 75 cents per litre on Wednesday after the Department of Energy mistakenly announced an increase of 81 cents a litre.

Taxi fares must inevitably rise in response.

In fact, associations are already warning commuters to prepare for a fare hike – just in time for the festive season.

Taxi fares are usually adjusted once a year, normally at the start of November or December.

Under level one lockdown regulations, taxis may only be filled 70% on long-distance trips.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus (scroll up to listen).

… We adjust our fares only once a year… We can’t always adjust our prices every time there’s a fuel increase or decrease… Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We are caught between a rock and a hard place… When we adjust prices… it could be up to R50 [increase on long-distance fares] … We are trying to protect our market. It’s a big challenge for us… Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

If you were travelling from Bellville to Cape Town, you might be looking at an additional R1 or R2… On some routes… there won’t be an increase this year… The main challenge is to retain our current client base, which is shrinking… Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association