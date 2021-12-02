Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season
-
Taxi fares are usually adjusted once a year around this time – not every time the fuel price is adjusted
-
Short distance trip fares are likely to rise by about R2 while long-distance trips may be about R50 more expensive
RELATED: Stop hiking fuel levies every year! – Outa campaign
The price of petrol went up by 75 cents per litre on Wednesday after the Department of Energy mistakenly announced an increase of 81 cents a litre.
Taxi fares must inevitably rise in response.
In fact, associations are already warning commuters to prepare for a fare hike – just in time for the festive season.
Taxi fares are usually adjusted once a year, normally at the start of November or December.
Under level one lockdown regulations, taxis may only be filled 70% on long-distance trips.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus (scroll up to listen).
… We adjust our fares only once a year… We can’t always adjust our prices every time there’s a fuel increase or decrease…Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association
We are caught between a rock and a hard place… When we adjust prices… it could be up to R50 [increase on long-distance fares] … We are trying to protect our market. It’s a big challenge for us…Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association
If you were travelling from Bellville to Cape Town, you might be looking at an additional R1 or R2… On some routes… there won’t be an increase this year… The main challenge is to retain our current client base, which is shrinking…Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association
If last year you were paying R650 to go to the Eastern Cape, you might be looking at paying R700 this December…Mandla Hermanus, spokesperson - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Business
Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews
Matthews was appointed in February and was suspended in November after the SSA denied him security clearance.Read More
400 000 people sign petition, objecting to Shell blasting the Wild Coast for oil
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Stop hiking fuel levies every year! – Outa campaign
Refilwe Moloto interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.Read More
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More