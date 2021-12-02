Why are table grapes so pricey? Produce wholesaler explains the factors at play





SA grown grapes are now in season consumers are hoping for some reprieve at the shopping tills

But the cost of locally produced grapes could be higher this season due to higher costs of labour, packaging materials and logistics

Johan van Niekerk from Star South - SA's biggest importer of table grapes - unpacks the various factors

A farmer in Vredendal, Western Cape harvests grapes. Picture: EWN

There are various factors influencing the price of table grapes, both imported and locally produced.

While some consumers have complained about how expensive grapes are, produce wholesaler Star South says the price of table grapes has largely remained unchanged in the past five years.

Star South commercial director Johan van Niekerk says South African grapes are now in season which means locally produced products will be filling the store shelves.

Van Niekerk says most grapes are imported from Spain and Egypt when they are out of season in SA.

Imported grapes tend to be more expensive because of international prices, global shipping costs, issues at South African ports, processing and labelling costs as well as distribution costs.

On the other hand, grapes that are produced in South Africa tend to be more affordable because there are no shipping costs and certain processing costs associated with importation.

However, van Niekerk says South African growers have experienced 17% cost inflation year on year which could also lead to higher pricing.

He says most retailers have been cutting margins on grapes due to the cost inflation in order to "keep the retail ticket at the same level".

"There's been very little if any price movement in the last five years... a punnet of grapes has been retailing for the same price", he tells CapeTalk.

Today is actually the second week of the South African season, so at the moment 90% of the grapes you'll find in the shops are locally produced Johan van Niekerk, Commercial Director - StarSouth

In the winter months, we import grapes from Spain and Egypt. Johan van Niekerk, Commercial Director - StarSouth

With the imported grapes... it's basically the marketing options that European producers have which determines the price. Supply and demand in Europe. Johan van Niekerk, Commercial Director - StarSouth