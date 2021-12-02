Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger

Streaming issues? Report here
2 December 2021 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ford
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ford Ranger
Ford South Africa
Ford SA
Gqeberha
Ockert Berry
Struandale Engine Plant
Next-Generation Ford Ranger

The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA
Image: Ford Ranger engine @FordSouthAfrica

Ford South Africa has announced a R600-million investment in its Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The car maker is preparing to to build the V6 turbo diesel and variations on the single and twin 2.0-litre turbo diesel for its new Ford Ranger.

The Next-Generation edition launches in 2022.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford South Africa.

This investment is the next step after the announcement earlier this year of an upgrade to Ford's Silverton plant in Gauteng, Berry says.

We made the announcement in February of the Next-Generation Ranger that we'll be building in Silverton in Pretoria... planning to go up to 200,000 vehicles per annum that we will [mainly] export into the European markets...

Ockert Berry, VP of Operations - Ford South Africa

RELATED: Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

We've now upgraded our facility and installed a new line for the new V6 diesel engine that we will be manufacturing down here and also shipping up to the Silverton plant to go into the Next-Generation Ranger.

Ockert Berry, VP of Operations - Ford South Africa

The engines from Gqeberha will be transported mainly by truck to the Silverton plant, at least initially.

We've got some high-level support within the government and we've kicked off a work stream around rail transport... It is fundamental in supporting us not just for taking engines up, but in the end also this high volume of vehicles to bring down to the ports. That is something we need to fix.

Ockert Berry, VP of Operations - Ford South Africa

He specifies that 30% of the planned 200,000 a year Ranger output will be for the South African market.

Listen to Berry explain the reasons for the logistical complications on the New-Generation Ranger journey:




