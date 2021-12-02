Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
The secrecy around South Africa's deal with Karpowerships has been widely lambasted, writes Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane.
However, "it appears that Nersa slipped up when it approved the licences and published the three heavily redacted reasons-for-decision documents on 29 October".
The article titled Karpowership's R3.3bn per year 'freebie' suggests that Eskom will be drawing only 40% of Karpowership’s available power, while paying for a minimum of 72.7%.
RELATED: Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
RELATED: Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from energy analyst Clyde Mallinson.
We don't have to pay them anything if we don't sign the PPAs [power purchase agreements] with them, so it's not a case that we've committed ourselves...Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
The contract with the Karpowerships is a bit like renting a car - you rent a car for a month and you pay that rental whether you drive it or not... The more you drive it the more you spend because you're paying for rental and for petrol, but the less it costs you per kilometre.Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
The contracts are split into what we call a capacity part (like a lease part) and a fuel part. So if Eskom uses the Karpowerships less than they had committed to, they would still have to pay them the full lease amount but they would pay less for gas... The guy who might get a bit prickly are the guys who supply the gas...Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
Mallinson says it's shocking that it's up to our investigative reporters to try and "unriddle" the riddle amid the secrecy surrounding the tenders.
The really tragic thing about the Risk Mitigation [IPP Procurement] Programme, which the Karpowerships dominate, is that we could get exactly the same results for the country... at about half the cost of what the bidders have bid at if they just changed the rules of the bidding game The rules were rigged in favour of gas...Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
I want to impress upon people that we're about to sign ourselves to contracts that are going to cost us R8 billion per year more than they need to simply because of a poorly-run procurement programme.Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
We need to be building solar and wind and battery storage as if our lives and livelihoods depend on it...Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst
Listen to Mallinson's argument on The Money Show:
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
More from Business
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
Why are table grapes so pricey? Produce wholesaler explains the factors at play
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Johan van Niekerk, the Commercial Director at Star South.Read More
Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus.Read More
Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews
Matthews was appointed in February and was suspended in November after the SSA denied him security clearance.Read More
400 000 people sign petition, objecting to Shell blasting the Wild Coast for oil
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Stop hiking fuel levies every year! – Outa campaign
Refilwe Moloto interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
More from Politics
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'
Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs.Read More
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.Read More
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.Read More
'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'
John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.Read More
Unvaccinated in W Cape mostly due to lack of access, not choice - Premier Winde
John Maytham speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans
President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.Read More
More from Local
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"
The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled.Read More
Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.Read More
Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.Read More
Herron wants probe into pre-paid electricity deductions for City's debt recovery
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to the Good Party's Brett Herron about the City of Cape Town's debt-collection practices.Read More
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City urges teens to celebrate responsibly ahead of post matric exam parties
The City of Cape Town has urged matriculants to celebrate the end of exams responsibly.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV.Read More