The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mozambique
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Trucks
Freight Industry
Road freight
Maputo Corridor
SAAFF
Juanita Maree
South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Lebombo
Mozambique border

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

Government urgently needs to address the problems in the dysfunctional Maputo Corridor which has cost local trucking companies R1.3bn in lost revenue so far this year.

That's the call from the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) and the Minerals Council of South Africa.

They say congestion at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post is causing extremely long delays in border-crossing time.

© martinkay78/123rf.com

A joint statement notes that the Maputo Corridor has become a vital trade route between South Africa, Maputo and South Africa's international trading partners.

"These delays are resulting in loss of confidence, a loss of business and they are threatening the stability and sustainability of trade, transport, employment and job creation in South Africa."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Saaff chairperson Juanita Maree.

A logistics network consists of different components and if you disrupt one of those components, it has a severe impact. That's what we're seeing in the Maputo Corridor.

Juanita Maree, Chair - South African Association of Freight Forwarders

Now in Maputo we see about 1200 trucks on a daily basis... That calls for a coordinated approach through the land border otherwise they cannot do the contractual loading of the vehicles - the impact is that we cannot export from South Africa.

Juanita Maree, Chair - South African Association of Freight Forwarders

What is the solution?

The first step is for the governments of South Africa and Mozambique to simply talk to each other says Maree.

Currently we cannot have a joint meeting, and if we don't have a joint meeting we cannot address the pain points.

Juanita Maree, Chair - South African Association of Freight Forwarders

One of the pain points is to open the Corridor 24/7... make sure we have the traffic personnel as essential workers...

Juanita Maree, Chair - South African Association of Freight Forwarders

One simple solution is for instance the exit gate at Lebombo - just widen it a little bit and then the truck can stop and others can pass by...

Juanita Maree, Chair - South African Association of Freight Forwarders

While simple solutions exist, "for some reason we can't get the two governments just to speak to each other" she laments.

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
