Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"
- Plett Rage has been cancelled on the eve of the festival
- Event organisers say mandatory PCR tests have shown an alarming number of positive cases among would-be revellers
- The festival was due to take place from Friday 3 Dec until Tuesday 7 Dec
- Ticket holders will receive further information in the coming days via e-mail
The Plett Rage festival has been cancelled a day after the Ballito Rage was called off on Wednesday.
Partygoers in Plett were required to take a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test beforehand and many of them tested positive for the virus.
“With our beloved festival due to start tomorrow (Friday), the alarming number of positive cases being reported to us by our customers from their hometowns, due to them being required to take the mandatory PCR before making their way to Plettenberg Bay, has shaken us to our core,” organisers said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, organisers had insisted that the event would go ahead despite the countrywide resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
FROM EARLIER: Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event
Now organisers say that although they had implemented the most stringent Covid-19 preventative measures, which included proof of vaccination and a negative PCR, there was no way to pre-empt "the devastation that the current surge of Covid-19 cases would cause nationally."
Almost all schools set to attend Plett Rage have positive cases. Based on the trajectory of this virus, this is only a tiny percentage of what we are now certain will show up. The numbers are only going to increase rapidly.
With the information that we have and after consultation with our partners in Plettenberg Bay and Provincial Health, we are forced to cancel #PlettRage2021. We are shattered. Our event site is built, all staff are ready to welcome you with open arms after months of not working. Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut
To those who tested positive, thank you for letting us know; please immediately isolate and contact trace; we hope your symptoms are low and wish you a quick and speedy recovery," statement reads.
Source : @PlettRageOffici/Twitter
