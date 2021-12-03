SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified
- SAICA has apologised for the chaos during the APC exam sitting on Wednesday 1 December
- The accountancy body says it has launched a probe into the technical difficulties experienced during the exam
- SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo says the professional institute will make a decision about a possible rewrite once the exams have been marked
- He says nullifying the entire exam would not be fair to candidates that may have passed
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has apologised for the exam issues faced by candidates during the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination on Wednesday.
SAICA says it deeply regrets the technical challenges experienced by candidates around the country and has launched an immediate investigation into the difficulties experienced.
The APC sitting was marred by a myriad of technical challenges at exam venues around the country which had a negative impact on approximately 5,000 candidates writing the assessment.
SAICA hired laptops for the exam but many of the laptops "were not up to scratch" and there were internet connectivity issues that created compromised the APC eWriting software,
SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo says the accountancy body will not be nullifying the entire exam because it wouldn't be fair to those who may have passed.
"You want to be fair to those that would have made it, no matter how few they may be, given the circumstances", he tells CapeTalk.
The CEO says a decision on a possible rewrite exam will only be made once the original exam has been marked and the results have been considered.
SAICA deeply regrets the challenges experienced by Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination candidates around the country and has launched an immediate investigation into the difficulties experienced. Read more: https://t.co/YBGFpxDrCI #APC2021 pic.twitter.com/U5VotPt6fn— SAICA (@saica_ca_sa) December 2, 2021
In the biggest venue in Joburg which takes about 2,700 trainees, it was madness, it was hell.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
If you think about it, trainees did sit for the whole 8 hours and write. Some of them, difficult as the situation was, could actually make it. So, you also don't want to subject those that are likely to make it to have to retake the exam as a matter of course, but if they choose to they may do so.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
It would be unfair to expect them to have to pay for that additional paper. I think it's important that we think about that possibility and the timing of that would be determined by a number of factors, including some interface with the candidates to understand some of the challenges and feeling that they are going through at the moment.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
I'm stressed just knowing and imagining the trauma that most of the candidates that were writing this assessment are feeling and once again I wish to extend my apologies for the experience they went through as well as assure them that irrespective of the conditions, the assessment still tries to be as balanced and as fair as possible given the challenges that they had as they were writing.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
@saica_ca_sa . As a SAICA member I’m embarrassed at the incompetence I believe went on at exam centres yesterday. I hope you have a winning solution for the students who you subjected to this debacle .— Clifford Livingstone (@clifflivin) December 2, 2021
SAICA really deserves all the smoke coming their way. They have no choice but to make everyone pass. Ain't nobody ready for another 6 months preparation for the biggest exam of your life only for many things to go wrong.— MamaseMamasaMamamakusa (@KojoKudaWest) December 2, 2021
@saica_ca_sa, you need to hold yourselves accountable about yesterday's exam. Own up to the situation.— Mathabo (@Mokganye_M) December 2, 2021
Communicate. It's disheartening seeing all these Tweets that you posted this morning (unrelated to yesterday) whereas candidates are not okay after that exam. Read the room.
@saica_ca_sa failed the students before the exam was written. In the past it took them to hide behind markers as a gatekeeping measure. Now they took it a step further by creating unfavorable conditions before the exam is taken. Imagine when it gets to the markers.— Rose Moyo (@RoseMoyo14) December 2, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos1905/milkos190501503/123593966-african-teenager-typing-on-laptop-browsing-information-preparing-project-in-cafe-empty-space.jpg
More from Local
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"
The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled.Read More
Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.Read More
Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.Read More
Herron wants probe into pre-paid electricity deductions for City's debt recovery
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to the Good Party's Brett Herron about the City of Cape Town's debt-collection practices.Read More
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City urges teens to celebrate responsibly ahead of post matric exam parties
The City of Cape Town has urged matriculants to celebrate the end of exams responsibly.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More