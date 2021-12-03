SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified





SAICA has apologised for the chaos during the APC exam sitting on Wednesday 1 December

The accountancy body says it has launched a probe into the technical difficulties experienced during the exam

SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo says the professional institute will make a decision about a possible rewrite once the exams have been marked

He says nullifying the entire exam would not be fair to candidates that may have passed

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has apologised for the exam issues faced by candidates during the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination on Wednesday.

SAICA says it deeply regrets the technical challenges experienced by candidates around the country and has launched an immediate investigation into the difficulties experienced.

The APC sitting was marred by a myriad of technical challenges at exam venues around the country which had a negative impact on approximately 5,000 candidates writing the assessment.

SAICA hired laptops for the exam but many of the laptops "were not up to scratch" and there were internet connectivity issues that created compromised the APC eWriting software,

SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo says the accountancy body will not be nullifying the entire exam because it wouldn't be fair to those who may have passed.

"You want to be fair to those that would have made it, no matter how few they may be, given the circumstances", he tells CapeTalk.

The CEO says a decision on a possible rewrite exam will only be made once the original exam has been marked and the results have been considered.

In the biggest venue in Joburg which takes about 2,700 trainees, it was madness, it was hell. Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA

If you think about it, trainees did sit for the whole 8 hours and write. Some of them, difficult as the situation was, could actually make it. So, you also don't want to subject those that are likely to make it to have to retake the exam as a matter of course, but if they choose to they may do so. Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA

It would be unfair to expect them to have to pay for that additional paper. I think it's important that we think about that possibility and the timing of that would be determined by a number of factors, including some interface with the candidates to understand some of the challenges and feeling that they are going through at the moment. Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA

I'm stressed just knowing and imagining the trauma that most of the candidates that were writing this assessment are feeling and once again I wish to extend my apologies for the experience they went through as well as assure them that irrespective of the conditions, the assessment still tries to be as balanced and as fair as possible given the challenges that they had as they were writing. Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA

