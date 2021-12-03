'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity'





The Western Cape is in the early stages of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections

Premier Alan Winde says health teams will closely monitor hospital admissions over the next two weeks

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial officials will use the next 14 days to see whether additional bed space is needed to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Winde says the province is in the early stages of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

RELATED: Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

The Western Cape has officially entered a Covid-19 resurgence, with the number of infections increasing by 20% in a 7-day period.

Last week Friday we were at about 30 cases now we are 200 cases a day. We were at just over 3% test positivity and we've gone up in a week to 8.2% test positivity. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says health teams will monitor whether this fourth wave will lead to increased hospitalisation and death or if Covid-19 vaccinations provide a level of protection in the province.

Should Covid-19 hospital admissions increase drastically, officials will soon have to clear hospital wards, halt elective surgeries and use more field hospitals to accommodate infected patients.

RELATED: Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave

We remain prepared to respond to a 4th wave and we’re monitoring our health data to ensure that we can respond to possible pressures. We also continue to engage with the international community to remove travel bans to SA. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/lmjbQ08kNT pic.twitter.com/7OXvnzBWDK — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) December 1, 2021

As the Covid-19 numbers go up, we have to start decanting. That means we stop elective surgery... we start losing those different stages of cancer treatment.. you have to decant so that you have wards available. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier