'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity'

Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
Latest Local
'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing. 3 December 2021 1:53 PM
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive. 3 December 2021 1:49 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity'

3 December 2021 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Covid-19 surge
fourth wave
Omicron
Covid-19 Omicron variant

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update.
  • The Western Cape is in the early stages of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections
  • Premier Alan Winde says health teams will closely monitor hospital admissions over the next two weeks
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial officials will use the next 14 days to see whether additional bed space is needed to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Winde says the province is in the early stages of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

RELATED: Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

The Western Cape has officially entered a Covid-19 resurgence, with the number of infections increasing by 20% in a 7-day period.

Last week Friday we were at about 30 cases now we are 200 cases a day. We were at just over 3% test positivity and we've gone up in a week to 8.2% test positivity.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says health teams will monitor whether this fourth wave will lead to increased hospitalisation and death or if Covid-19 vaccinations provide a level of protection in the province.

Should Covid-19 hospital admissions increase drastically, officials will soon have to clear hospital wards, halt elective surgeries and use more field hospitals to accommodate infected patients.

RELATED: Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave

As the Covid-19 numbers go up, we have to start decanting. That means we stop elective surgery... we start losing those different stages of cancer treatment.. you have to decant so that you have wards available.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The next 10 to 14 days are going to be quite critical to see whether it's actually ending up with more or less people in hospital. That will also help us to make decisions on decanting and how quickly we get the field hospitals out.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



More from Local

'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders'

3 December 2021 1:52 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing.

Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming

3 December 2021 1:49 PM

It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive.

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months'

3 December 2021 12:25 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.

SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified

3 December 2021 7:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo about the APC exam sitting earlier this week.

Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger

2 December 2021 8:57 PM

The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

2 December 2021 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.

Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"

2 December 2021 6:54 PM

The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled.

Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave

2 December 2021 3:22 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

2 December 2021 2:08 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.

Music, dance and fire: The ‘Slum Party’ bringing hope to Lagos

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

