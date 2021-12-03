Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'
-
Organisers did everything in their power (mandating full vaccination, daily testing, etc.) to overcome Covid-19 and stage this festival – yet failed
-
The sheer number of positive cases “shocked” organisers into pulling the plug
-
Not a single person who tested positive presented any symptoms
Plett Rage, scheduled to start today (Friday), has been cancelled due to an alarming number of positive Covid-19 cases among attendees taking mandatory tests.
Pupils from almost every school set to attend the festival had positive cases.
Organisers have mandated full-vaccination and daily testing, but now believe there is no way to prevent the devastation that the surge in Covid-19 could cause.
Organisers of the Ballito Rage cancelled the event on its second day (Wednesday) after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
That festival also mandated vaccination for all attendees and staff, as well as daily testing.
Zain Johnson interviewed Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman (scroll up to listen).
It’s heart-breaking… This event was more about overcoming this virus, and moving forward – the stand against the virus and getting our lives back to normal… If this [mandating vaccination and daily testing] doesn’t work… When does it end? How do we move forward? …Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage
We ended up with 60 positive tests… The canary in the coal mine was dead! It shook us so deeply… By Thursday, the numbers started flying in… We would’ve probably tested 200 positive cases today and 400 the next day… This thing is moving at such a rate! …Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage
The event is built. The staff is in town. The artists are booked. The product is complete… The resources are spent. It’s horrific! The economic fallout… to have to pull the plug in the last hour… it’s catastrophic, and we don’t know when it’s going to end… How do you forward plan?Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage
Every single Rager that tested positive is asymptomatic… They have no symptoms! … We just try to earn a living… If hospitals aren’t full… and people get no symptoms, why are we basing restrictions on cases instead of hospitalisation? … Every vaccinated person we tested had no symptoms, they don’t believe us when we tell them…Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
