Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
Latest Local
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming It's the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive. 3 December 2021 1:49 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
View all Local
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
View all Politics
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Business
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Plett rage
Zain Johnson
COVID-19
The Morning Review
Omicron
Ronen Klugman

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

  • Organisers did everything in their power (mandating full vaccination, daily testing, etc.) to overcome Covid-19 and stage this festival – yet failed

  • The sheer number of positive cases “shocked” organisers into pulling the plug

  • Not a single person who tested positive presented any symptoms

FILE: Matriculants at a Rage festival party. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Plett Rage, scheduled to start today (Friday), has been cancelled due to an alarming number of positive Covid-19 cases among attendees taking mandatory tests.

Pupils from almost every school set to attend the festival had positive cases.

Organisers have mandated full-vaccination and daily testing, but now believe there is no way to prevent the devastation that the surge in Covid-19 could cause.

Organisers of the Ballito Rage cancelled the event on its second day (Wednesday) after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

That festival also mandated vaccination for all attendees and staff, as well as daily testing.

Zain Johnson interviewed Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman (scroll up to listen).

It’s heart-breaking… This event was more about overcoming this virus, and moving forward – the stand against the virus and getting our lives back to normal… If this [mandating vaccination and daily testing] doesn’t work… When does it end? How do we move forward? …

Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage

We ended up with 60 positive tests… The canary in the coal mine was dead! It shook us so deeply… By Thursday, the numbers started flying in… We would’ve probably tested 200 positive cases today and 400 the next day… This thing is moving at such a rate! …

Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage

The event is built. The staff is in town. The artists are booked. The product is complete… The resources are spent. It’s horrific! The economic fallout… to have to pull the plug in the last hour… it’s catastrophic, and we don’t know when it’s going to end… How do you forward plan?

Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage

Every single Rager that tested positive is asymptomatic… They have no symptoms! … We just try to earn a living… If hospitals aren’t full… and people get no symptoms, why are we basing restrictions on cases instead of hospitalisation? … Every vaccinated person we tested had no symptoms, they don’t believe us when we tell them…

Ronen Klugman, spokesperson - Plett Rage



Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation

2 December 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:19 PM

"Having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option," spokesperson Sizwe Pampla told News24.

87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated

30 November 2021 12:52 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa

29 November 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).

'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'

29 November 2021 4:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

Business

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local

Music, dance and fire: The 'Slum Party' bringing hope to Lagos

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Music, dance and fire: The ‘Slum Party’ bringing hope to Lagos

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

