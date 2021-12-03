Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents
Germany is locking down its unvaccinated residents.
Those who are not yet fully vaccinated will be banned from all businesses except grocery stores and pharmacies (i.e., all other shops, restaurants, museums, cinemas, etc.).
The Bundestag (federal parliament) will early in the new year vote on making vaccines mandatory for everyone.
Germany has the lowest vaccination rate (69%) in western Europe.
The country recorded 73 279 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 444 deaths.
Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney (scroll up to listen).
A lot is going to be changing for the unvaccinated here in Germany. They are going to be cut off from big parts of public life…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The vaccination rate hasn’t changed much in the past weeks… Germany is giving out almost a million vaccine doses a day, but almost all of those are going to people getting booster shots…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
… they’re making it difficult [for unvaccinated people] to socialise… potentially even losing your job…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Two Omicron cases have been confirmed here in Berlin… Obviously, there are likely many more cases… Other federal states… have also reported Omicron cases. Scientists say we likely have hundreds already here…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
