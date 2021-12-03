Streaming issues? Report here
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
State Capture
Corruption
NPA
Mandy Wiener
news24
organisation undoing tax abuse
Shamila Batohi
Investigating directorate
Hermione Cronje
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Karyn Maughn

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

  • There is not enough human skill and strong prosecutors in the NPA – it’s been 10 years since a major corruption prosecution

  • There are easy wins for NPA, such as the case against Markus Jooste

FILE: Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi (second right) at a media briefing in Pretoria on 24 May 2019 where she introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje (right). Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN

Hermione Cronje has resigned as head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID).

She was appointed in May 2019 when the ID was formed to deal with State Capture and other high-profile cases.

She will leave her job in March 2022.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said Cronje’s resignation comes as no surprise as it had been worried about the slow pace in acting against state capture criminals.

Cronje has little to show for her time at the NPA, said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Outa recently requested a meeting with Cronje about why it’s taking so long to prosecute those responsible for corruption but never heard back from her.

Mandy Wiener interviewed News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn (scroll up to listen).

It would be a mistake to blame what has happened on the interpersonal dynamics between Shamila Batohi and Hermione Cronje, although they are a factor…

Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24

There is a systemic problem in the NPA… in terms of human skills and the availability of strong prosecutors… It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen a major corruption prosecution in this country…

Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24

We haven’t seen prosecutors take complex cases to court… It’s unfortunate that after two years in office… Hermione Cronje has left her position three years prematurely… I clearly believe it’s a crisis.

Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24

There are easy wins for the NPA, one of them being the insider trading case against Markus Jooste for Steinhoff where there is clear and concrete evidence… The NPA just needs to take some easy wins to assure the public that they are in control…

Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24



Share this:
