Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'
-
There is not enough human skill and strong prosecutors in the NPA – it’s been 10 years since a major corruption prosecution
-
There are easy wins for NPA, such as the case against Markus Jooste
Hermione Cronje has resigned as head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID).
She was appointed in May 2019 when the ID was formed to deal with State Capture and other high-profile cases.
She will leave her job in March 2022.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said Cronje’s resignation comes as no surprise as it had been worried about the slow pace in acting against state capture criminals.
Cronje has little to show for her time at the NPA, said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.
Outa recently requested a meeting with Cronje about why it’s taking so long to prosecute those responsible for corruption but never heard back from her.
Mandy Wiener interviewed News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn (scroll up to listen).
It would be a mistake to blame what has happened on the interpersonal dynamics between Shamila Batohi and Hermione Cronje, although they are a factor…Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24
There is a systemic problem in the NPA… in terms of human skills and the availability of strong prosecutors… It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen a major corruption prosecution in this country…Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24
We haven’t seen prosecutors take complex cases to court… It’s unfortunate that after two years in office… Hermione Cronje has left her position three years prematurely… I clearly believe it’s a crisis.Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24
There are easy wins for the NPA, one of them being the insider trading case against Markus Jooste for Steinhoff where there is clear and concrete evidence… The NPA just needs to take some easy wins to assure the public that they are in control…Karyn Maughn, legal journalist - News24
Source : Barry Bateman/EWN
More from Local
'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing.Read More
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming
It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive.Read More
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.Read More
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo about the APC exam sitting earlier this week.Read More
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"
The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled.Read More
Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.Read More
More from Opinion
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.
John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.Read More
More from Politics
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'
Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs.Read More
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.Read More
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.Read More
'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'
John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.Read More