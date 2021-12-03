'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders'
- Gauteng health officials are investigating the reason for the high Covid-19 hospitalisation rate for children under the age of 5
- Preschoolers are now the second most infected age bracket in the province, according to the NICD
- Children that have been hospitalised in Gauteng have not been vaccinated nor have their parents, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque
The Gauteng Health Department says it's investigating the reasons for the spike in Covid-19 infections among young children and pregnant women.
Experts from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) have noted that there has been an increase in hospital admissions in children under the age of five during the start of the fourth wave.
"The highest infection rate is still among the elderly - 60 years and older - but then followed by these preschoolders, reports Eyewitness News journalist Mia Lindeque.
NICD officials have urged hospitals across the country to prepare their paediatric wards and bed capacity as the fourth wave starts to take hold.
RELATED: 'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence
#covid19sa NICD's Michelle Groome says its important that health officials start preparing pediatric beds. There is an increase in admissions in children - especially under 4-years-old.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2021
The NICD says while they are not sure at this moment, they are concerned that it could be because of an immune response gap between the adults who are vaccinated and the young children who are not.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
But it could also be due to the start of the new wave, we don't know much about Omicron and as a precautionary measure, experts are admitting these young children just to make sure that everything is okay while they have contracted Covid-19.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
But most of these children hospitalised under the age of 5 are often from households where the parents are not vaccinated.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Hospitals are now being urged to prepare, specifically their paediatric wards, their beds and staff, especially as we head into this fourth wave.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108360673_little-asian-boy-sick-asthma.html?vti=lcrrdcm2sp9x55r6he-1-39
