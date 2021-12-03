Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming





Capetonians can expect some rain this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

On Saturday, it’s forecasting a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and 28 km/h south-easter.

There is a 30% chance of 10 mm of rain.

On Sunday, there is a 30% probability of 5 mm of rain.

Expect near windless conditions and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.