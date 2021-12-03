Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming
Capetonians can expect some rain this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.
On Saturday, it’s forecasting a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and 28 km/h south-easter.
There is a 30% chance of 10 mm of rain.
On Sunday, there is a 30% probability of 5 mm of rain.
Expect near windless conditions and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Local
'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing.Read More
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.Read More
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.Read More
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo about the APC exam sitting earlier this week.Read More
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"
The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled.Read More
Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'
Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.Read More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event
The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More