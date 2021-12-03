Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'
It's unclear if the government is considering another alcohol sales ban in the wake of South Africa’s rapidly escalating fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
Meanwhile, the Beer Association of South Africa has approached the courts to declare past bans "irrational, invalid and set aside".
It says the government provided no evidence to support its decisions to ban liquor sales, and that it failed to consider the devastating impact on alcohol and related industries.
A new alcohol ban in reaction to spiralling case numbers would be the final nail in the coffin of thousands of businesses and the jobs they provide, it said.
The Association estimates:
-
Previous alcohol sales bans caused a R60.7 billion loss to the economy
-
Treasury missed out on R10.2 billion in taxes
-
30% of local breweries shut down permanently
-
165 000 people lost their jobs
-
The illegal alcohol industry grew to more than R20.5 billion in 2020
