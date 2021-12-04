What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks





Claire Phillips live at Gallery 44

Tears Xmas market

Kids festival with Color Cape Town

Copyright : jaysi / 123rf

Tears Christmas Market

There's less than three weeks to go until Christmas, so if you're still looking for gifts, then you should consider visiting the Tears Animal Rescue Christmas market.

Buy gifts for your loved ones and support a great cause at the same time.

The Christmas Market takes place at the Peak Academy International School on Saturday, 4 December from 8h30 to 13h00.

@TEARSWelfare will be having our annual Christmas Market on 4th December at the Peak Academy from 8h30 to 13h30. The perfect place to do some Christmas shopping and support a cause that is close to your heart! pic.twitter.com/S4slVlCYQc — TEARS Animal Rescue (@TEARSwelfare) December 4, 2021

We do as many adoptions as we can, but the public at large has been so supportive and really, really helped. We can't do without the public and our volunteers. Jane Ginsberg - Tears Animal Welfare

Kids Festival with Color Cape Town

If you're looking for a family outing, then you might be interested in the "Kids Festival with Color" which is back by popular demand.

There will be plenty of fun activities, food stalls and rides to keep your children entertained and fed throughout the day.

It takes place at the Langa Stadium on Saturday 4 December.

Gates open at 10am, but the event officially starts at 12pm until 6pm.

Tickets cost R120 Children (up to age of 14) with unlimited rides, while adults need to pay R100 entrance fee, and can be purchased at Computicket or at House & Home and Shoprite & Checkers stores.

It's a family activity. We have different sporting activities and competitions for the parents and their kids. Nandi Mlala - Kids Festival With Color Organiser

Claire Phillips live at Gallery 44

Cape Town singer, songwriter and musician, Claire Phillips was born in Belhar on the Cape Flats and began singing as a toddler.

She's learnt to play the guitar, drums, saxophone and piano.

Phillips began her musical career as a cover artist, but soon began developing her own material, with her first album, "Say my Name" dropping in 2006.

In the following year, she won a South African Music Award, in the Best R&B/Soul album category.

In 2010, she performed at the opening of the soccer world cup.

And you have a chance to see her perform this Sunday, as she performs live at Gallery 44 in Long Street, Cape Town.

The show is from 6pm-7pm, and tickets can be purchased on Quicket at a cost of R150.

I haven't performed live for almost a year...To be back on stage, to be able to perform again, I see it as a privilege. I see it as a blessing. Claire Phillips - Musician

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio.