The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES

4 December 2021 9:58 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
CarTalk
Melinda Fergsuon
luxury sedans
Lexus ES

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
  • Lexus is the luxury division of the Japanese Toyota brand
  • Pricing for the updated Lexus ES starts at R719 400
  • The top of the range model costs just under R1m

The Lexus ES is a series of mid-size luxury sedans sold by Lexus, the luxury arm of Toyota since 1989.

Seven generations of the sedan have been introduced to date, with the first five generations of the ES built on the Toyota Camry platform.

The automotive market has changed a lot since the Lexus was first introduced in 1989, with SUV's having taken over global market, as consumers prefer the segment of a classic sedan vehicle.

So with compact SUV's and Crossover vehicles flooding the local market, is now the right time to launch a luxury sedan in South Africa?

The updated Lexus ES (Executive Sedan) is now available in South Africa, with prices starting at R719 400.

The Lexus ES range comes with a seven-year/105 000km warranty and maintenance plan.

The Lexus ES will compete against the likes of the Jaguar XF, Volvo S60, Audi A6, Alpha Giulia and the Mercedes E-class.

I love the grille. It's very mean looking. I love the whole way that Lexus has gone in terms of design.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

They look almost futuristic. Very aggressive kind of styling in the front. The LED lights almost look like lightning.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It does look like a gentleman's cigar lounge when you get into a Lexus.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

One of the biggest selling points for the Lexus ES is that it's so quiet.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio.




