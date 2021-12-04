14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry
- Gabrielle released her debut single 'Nasty' earlier this year
- The 14 year old also starred in the Mnet series 'Reyka'
- She got her big break into the entertainment industry after landing the lead role in the production Annie Junior in 2018
Vibrant, feisty and independent 14-year-old Gabrielle De Gama has achieved more than most girls her age, working every day to leave a lasting impression on a very fickle entertainment industry.
A singer, actor, model and dancer, Gabrielle's journey began when she was cast in the lead role in the production Annie Junior the Musical at the Joburg Theatre in 2018.
Not stopping there, Gabrielle went on to book a lead role in the MNet series ‘Reyka’ alongside Kim Engelbrecht, Thando Thabete and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.
Earlier this year she released her debut single ‘Nasty’ and recently released her follow up single ‘Spaces'.
'Nasty' addressed issues around bullying, and made headlines across South African media, as the 14-year-old made her voice known.
Her follow up single ‘Spaces’, is a little different. It is more of a deeply personal song, which speaks to the issue of unrequited love.
In July next year, the songstress will be heading to The International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) convention in New York City where she will perform in front of 300 international industry professionals for a chance to receive international recognition and possible job opportunities.
I'm really passionate about my career. I love putting myself out there and allowing my music to touch people's hearts and inspiring others to pursue their dreams.Gabrielle de Gama - Singer & Actor
I actually started to be trained as a classical singer. That grew into me knowing how to sing pop better.Gabrielle de Gama - Singer & Actor
Once your face get's recognised on the internationals stage, there's so much more people that'll be interested in having you, because I know that internationally there's a lot of roles and there's not a lot of dramas that are South African based.Gabrielle de Gama - Singer & Actor
I'm super excited to be on the global stage, to get global people watching it, giving reviews on it. I feel like it's such a great privilege that I've been granted to be in the show.Gabrielle de Gama - Singer & Actor
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio.
