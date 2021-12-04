This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'





The award-winning podcast series sheds light on the threats facing the Okavango Delta

The eight part documentary podcast has won multiple awards including a Jackson Wild award.

Each episode unpacks the intrinsic connection humans have to the river and wildlife

If you're a fan of podcasts and you're looking for something to transport you away from the pandemics and politics and other things that feel rather heavy at the moment, why not take a listen to Guardians of the River?

It's an eight-part documentary podcast featuring South Africa’s Wild Bird Trust founder and zoologist Dr. Steve Boyes, which takes listeners through some of the most unexplored regions of Angola and Botswana along the Okavango River.

The podcast, which won a Jackson Wild Award in the Podcast Category and Best Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, is narrated by Cat Jaffee.

The story starts back in 2012 after a chance encounter between Boyes and a National Geographic filmmaker.

This encounter and Boyes’ love for the Delta would lead him on a journey that would ensure it remained protected into future generations.

It's an absolute love affair. The Okavango Delta is the kind of place that can become your whole world, and it was, for the better part of a decade. I didn't think of anything else. I didn't want to go home. See my parents, didn't want to be in relationships. Nothing. It was just about the delta. Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder

We've discovered over 140 new species to science up in those catchments in Angola. Species that were not known before. Species that are unique to Angola, that are endemic. Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder

We're talking about the second most popular nature podcast of all-time on Apple iTunes...It allows the people living in the landscape, the governments of these countries to see the world is paying attention. Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder

We translated two of the episodes of Guardians of the River into Portuguese and into Setswana. It speaks to the local people. Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder

