This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'
- The award-winning podcast series sheds light on the threats facing the Okavango Delta
- The eight part documentary podcast has won multiple awards including a Jackson Wild award.
- Each episode unpacks the intrinsic connection humans have to the river and wildlife
If you're a fan of podcasts and you're looking for something to transport you away from the pandemics and politics and other things that feel rather heavy at the moment, why not take a listen to Guardians of the River?
It's an eight-part documentary podcast featuring South Africa’s Wild Bird Trust founder and zoologist Dr. Steve Boyes, which takes listeners through some of the most unexplored regions of Angola and Botswana along the Okavango River.
The podcast, which won a Jackson Wild Award in the Podcast Category and Best Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, is narrated by Cat Jaffee.
Each episode unpacks the intrinsic connection humans have to the river and wildlife and how to go about protecting it.
The story starts back in 2012 after a chance encounter between Boyes and a National Geographic filmmaker.
This encounter and Boyes’ love for the Delta would lead him on a journey that would ensure it remained protected into future generations.
It's an absolute love affair. The Okavango Delta is the kind of place that can become your whole world, and it was, for the better part of a decade. I didn't think of anything else. I didn't want to go home. See my parents, didn't want to be in relationships. Nothing. It was just about the delta.Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder
We've discovered over 140 new species to science up in those catchments in Angola. Species that were not known before. Species that are unique to Angola, that are endemic.Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder
We're talking about the second most popular nature podcast of all-time on Apple iTunes...It allows the people living in the landscape, the governments of these countries to see the world is paying attention.Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder
We translated two of the episodes of Guardians of the River into Portuguese and into Setswana. It speaks to the local people.Dr. Steve Boyes - Wild Bird Trust founder
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio.
More from Entertainment
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama.Read More
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'
Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.Read More
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event
The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid
This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium
DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!Read More