[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard
- Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe gives Capetonians a wrap of this weekend's activities
- A large pod of humpback whales was spotted along Cape Town coastline on Saturday
- A local travel specialist captured the feeding frenzy in spectacular drone footage shared online
The promenade in Mouille Point was abuzz on Saturday as a large pod of humpback whales was seen feeding off the coast.
Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe says the superpod spent hours feeding off the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town.
There was lots of excitement on Mouille Point promenade yesterday as a large pod of humpback whales was seen feeding off a baitball for a number of hours.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
Locals say this is a yearly occurrence.Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report
Craig Marshall from MSA Travel Africa Group captured spectacular aerial footage of the whales which he posted on the company's YouTube page.
Watch the video below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQAtaZ56Ijk
