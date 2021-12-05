Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard

5 December 2021 10:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Sea Point promenade
Humpback whale
Mouille Point
atlantic seaboard
humpback whales

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about what's happening in Cape Town this weekend.
  • Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe gives Capetonians a wrap of this weekend's activities
  • A large pod of humpback whales was spotted along Cape Town coastline on Saturday
  • A local travel specialist captured the feeding frenzy in spectacular drone footage shared online

The promenade in Mouille Point was abuzz on Saturday as a large pod of h<yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer">umpback whales was seen feeding off the coast.</yt-formatted-string>

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe says the superpod spent hours feeding off the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town.

There was lots of excitement on Mouille Point promenade yesterday as a large pod of humpback whales was seen feeding off a baitball for a number of hours.

Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

Locals say this is a yearly occurrence.

Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

Craig Marshall from MSA Travel Africa Group captured spectacular aerial footage of the whales which he posted on the company's YouTube page.

Watch the video below:




