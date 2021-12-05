[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard





A large pod of humpback whales was spotted along Cape Town coastline on Saturday

A local travel specialist captured the feeding frenzy in spectacular drone footage shared online

A large pod of humpback whales was seen feeding off the coast of Mouille Point.

There was lots of excitement on Mouille Point promenade yesterday as a large pod of humpback whales was seen feeding off a baitball for a number of hours. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

Locals say this is a yearly occurrence. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

Craig Marshall from MSA Travel Africa Group captured spectacular aerial footage of the whales which he posted on the company's YouTube page.

Watch the video below: