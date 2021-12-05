[VIDEOS] Demonstrators protest against Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey





A number of demonstrations are taking place across the country on Sunday against oil giant Shell

Shell is going ahead with seismic testing along the Wild Coast after a court dismissed an application to block the controversial plans on Friday

Some demonstrators have been protesting on beaches while others have marched on Shell filling stations

Shell. © blinow61/123rf.com

Activists across the country have been protesting against Shell's planned seismic survey on the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in various parts of South Africa, including Cape Town, East London, and Johannesburg, to express their disapproval.

The Makhanda High Court on Friday dismissed a court bid brought by environmentalists to have the seismic tests halted.

Protesters say they are taking a stand against Shell in a bid to save the Wild Coast and protect the environment.

According to reports, demonstrators have shut down a Shell filling station in Bryanston north of Johannesburg after marching on Shell's offices.

Demonstrations have been taking place on various beaches in the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape on Sunday morning.

In Cape Town, they've gathered at Muizenberg Beach, Hout Bay, the V&A Waterfront, Bloubergstrand, Langebaan, and other coastal areas.

Protests at Muizenberg Beach against Shell Oil’s plans to do seismic testing off South Africa’s Eastern Cape coast pic.twitter.com/1Sz9cdTptj — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) December 5, 2021

A small group of protesters has gathered near petroleum giant Shell's headquarters in Johannesburg. This is part of national protest action against Shell's seismic survey on the Wild Coast. #Newzroom405 @ZikhonaTshona is there. pic.twitter.com/D9wf5dtszd — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 5, 2021

A protest against planned seismic surveying by #Shell has reached the Shell fuel station on William Nicol in Brayanston. Protestors blocking off entrance, calling on Shell to abandon the survey. pic.twitter.com/cd7Vzdr0rB — Govan Whittles (@van1go) December 5, 2021

Early morning protests at Shell Bryanston. We are all anti seismic blasting in the wild coast#OceansNotOil#toHellWithShell#SaveMarineLife pic.twitter.com/thLtM8wfpZ — speak out (@hchurro4life) December 5, 2021

To Hell with Shell protests at Nahoon Beach. pic.twitter.com/waQdLRZMMQ — Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) December 5, 2021