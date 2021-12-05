Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy





Entrepreneur and stay-at-home-mom Thando Moleketi-Williams is the brains behind 'AndBathandwa Reads'

AndBathandwa Reads is a book subscription box for kids curated to celebrate black stories and voices

Moleketi-Williams says it's important for black children to see themselves represented and centred in the books they read

Entrepreneur and stay-at-home-mom Thando Moleketi-Williams is the founder of a monthly book subscription service aimed at promoting diversity for young kids.

The 'AndBathandwa Reads' book subscription box caters to a range of different age groups, from toddler board books to books for early readers aged between 6 and 9.

Each box contains a bundle of books which are often centred around a different theme every month.

Moleketi-Williams says she was inspired to start the project this year after struggling to access children's books centred on black characters and black authors in one place.

"I was a bit frustrated that there wasn't a one-stop-shop that focused on this specifically in South Africa", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

The mother of two says she's intentional about building an anti-racist library for her children as part of the ongoing effort to dismantle white supremacy.

Since launching the subscription boxes in July, her project has sold more than 200 book bundles, changing the narrative for roughly 50 households in SA.

I'm raising two black children and we want them to know that it is the norm to be black, to be joyful and to be happy. And that's why it's important for me that characters are diverse. Thando Moleketi-Williams, Entreprenuer

I had my first child three years ago and in building his library I found that there wasn't one place where I could find books that offer representation. We're a black family, so I wanted him to see himself represented in the book. Thando Moleketi-Williams, Entreprenuer

Once I had my second child just over a year ago, I decided that now that I have two kids it's time to do something about this problem. Thando Moleketi-Williams, Entreprenuer

We're on our fifth round of book bundles and I offer book bundles for babies... picture books for younger kids who are around 2/3 years old up to 6-year-old and books for early readers who are the 6 to 9-year-old mark and occasionally I have books for advance readers who are between 9 and 12. Thando Moleketi-Williams, Entreprenuer