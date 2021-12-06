Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure





Councillor Zahid Badroodien says infrastructure upgrades form a major part of improving Cape Town's sewage system

Badroodien was appointed as the City of Cape Town's new mayco member for water and waste services

He says billions have been earmarked for various water and sanitation projects in the coming years

Photo by Siya Sokomani of Maphongwane Ave in Site C Khayelitsha

The City of Cape Town plans to spend almost half of its capital expenditure budget on upgrading its ageing sewage infrastructure.

"Over the next three years, almost 50% of the City's R29 billion capital expenditure is going to go towards water and sanitation infrastructure", says the City's Zahid Badroodien.

Badroodien has recently taken over from Xanthea Limberg as the new mayoral comittee member for water and waste. He previously held the portfolio of community services and health.

Councillor Badroodien says R8 billion of the City's infrastructure spending will be dedicated to upgrading wastewater treatment plants across the metro.

He adds that R2.8 billion is earmarked for reducing sewer blockages in the communities that are most affected by sewer spills.

The councillor says it's important for the City to take a proactive approach to clean up its pipe infrastructure "so we can prevent the overflows and contamination of our stormwater system."

Badroodien says newly appointed Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has given him the task of investing adequately in water and sanitation services after slamming the "embarrassing" underspending by the previous administration.

We're dealing with some concerns in terms of the water quality as it relates to our rivers, vleis, and canals... In addition to that, we haven't really been able to keep up adequately with the demand on what is really aged infrastructure in our city, especially in our township communities but in other communities as well. Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We have a massive burden on our infrastructure that results in many consequences, one of which is water pollution as we know very well. Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

What I hope to do is to continue the community conversation around how we can work together to protect our infrastructure whilst the City commits to upgrading [the infrastructure] where it is necessary to do so. Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town