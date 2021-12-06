Omicron: People being hospitalised with less severe symptoms than before -expert
- The new variant trajectory is being observed against a backdrop of a large proportion of South Africans having been previously infected
- There are currently 83 000 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, the number of Covid hospitalisations is 3 268
Epidemiologist Professor Juliet Pulliam says the latest research appears to show that the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible that previous variants.
It does appear to be very transmissible, at least as transmissible as Delta, probably moreso.Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)
The fact that it's more transmissible in itself is concerning because it means it's going to affect a lot more people.Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)
RELATED: Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi
But is Omicron likely to result in more severe illness that previous variants?
We just don't have the data at this point to know if it's more or fewer people who are going to get seriously ill.Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)
Currently, just over 26 million South Africans have received the Covid vaccination.
We have a lot of hope that people who were previously infected and people who are vaccinated are going to have less severe illness, but even that we don't have the data for yet.Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)
RELATED:87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
As of Sunday 5th December, there were just over 83 000 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, the number of hospitalisations stood at 3 268.
I think because the hospitals are relatively empty at the moment, people are being admitted with less severe symptoms than they would be otherwise.Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)
RELATED:Does your Covid vaccine protect you against the new 'Omicron' variant?
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-omicron-variant-corona-6828700/
More from Local
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator.Read More
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'
Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.Read More
UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Heavy downpours, gale-force winds pummel George and other Western Cape towns
Zain Johnson interviews Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services at Western Cape Government.Read More
NPA boss Shamila Batohi denies fallout after Hermione Cronje resignation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about NPA head Shamila Batohi's media briefing.Read More
'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr Aslam Dasoo about Covid-19 testing.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's new mayco member for water and waste services, Dr Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Is Omicron more dangerous for under 5s? We ask the SA Paediatric Association
Lester Kiewit speaks to the SA Paediatric Association chair about the hospitalisation of under 5's infected with Covid-19.Read More