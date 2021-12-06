Omicron: People being hospitalised with less severe symptoms than before -expert





- The new variant trajectory is being observed against a backdrop of a large proportion of South Africans having been previously infected

- There are currently 83 000 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, the number of Covid hospitalisations is 3 268

Image from Pixabay.

Epidemiologist Professor Juliet Pulliam says the latest research appears to show that the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible that previous variants.

It does appear to be very transmissible, at least as transmissible as Delta, probably moreso. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)

The fact that it's more transmissible in itself is concerning because it means it's going to affect a lot more people. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)

But is Omicron likely to result in more severe illness that previous variants?

We just don't have the data at this point to know if it's more or fewer people who are going to get seriously ill. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)

Currently, just over 26 million South Africans have received the Covid vaccination.

We have a lot of hope that people who were previously infected and people who are vaccinated are going to have less severe illness, but even that we don't have the data for yet. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)

As of Sunday 5th December, there were just over 83 000 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, the number of hospitalisations stood at 3 268.

I think because the hospitals are relatively empty at the moment, people are being admitted with less severe symptoms than they would be otherwise. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director - South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA)

