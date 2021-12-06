Is Omicron more dangerous for under 5s? We ask the SA Paediatric Association
- The ICU head at Chris Baragwanath hospital confirmed last week that more children under 5 were being admitted with Covid-19 than previously
- Prof Mignon McCulloch of the SA Paediatrician Association, says those children are generally not experiencing more severe symptoms
Last week the city of Tshwane said at least 100 infants under 5, infected with Covid, had been admitted to hospitals in the area within the previous month.
It followed the discovery in November of the latest variant of Covid-19, named Omicron by South African scientists.
At the same time, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ICU head Prof Rudo Mathivha last week said more toddlers and preschoolers than ever are being admitted with Covid-19 symptoms.
However, according to Reuters, it's not yet clear which variant those children were infected with since only a few of South Africa's positive COVID-19 tests are sent for genomic sequencing.
Prof Mignon McCulloch is the chairperson of the SA Paediatrician Association, she says of the children hospitalised, 11% are under 2 and 19% are 0-9 years of age.
She says it's understandable that parents are anxious, and is urging those with young children to be cautious, but not to panic:
I've been in touch with my colleagues in Tshwane who say the kids have not been very ill.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatric Association
A lot have come in with broken arms or car accidents and have incidentally been positive.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatric Association
Some have come in needing medical attention, very few needing oxygen, and only one or two needing ventilation.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatric Association
We know that unless as a country we get vaccinated more extensively, the clever little virus is going to continue to mutate.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatric Association
My take-home message is, go and get vaccinated, take granny, grandpa, mom and dad, aunts and uncles and teenagers, if only to protect the little ones.Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatric Association
