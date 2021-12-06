Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Airbnb
Chicago
Home Alone
Macaulay Culkin
Home Alone house

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

- Movie fans are being offered the chance to spend the night in one of the most iconic homes to feature on the big screen

- The house which belonged to the McAllister family in the Home Alone movie has been listed on Airbnb for one night only

- Visitors will pay $25 for the night and will be hosted by the actor who played Buzz in the popular films

It's one of the most iconic houses in movie history and now the house featured in the 90's smash hit movie Home Alone movie is being listed to rent on Airbnb.

For one night only, the large property outside of Chicago, Illinois is available for a maximum of four people for the bargain price of $25 (approximately R400).

Not only will visitors spend the night at the house, but they'll also be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played the character of Buzz.

Home Alone was released in 1990 and became a blockbuster hit for 20th Century Studios and helped launch the career of child actor Macaulay Culkin who starred as Kevin McCallister.

The real home to the fictional McAllister family on the outskirts of Chicago.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The catch is, you have to be able to get to Chicago for the 12th of December and you have to enter the bid by tomorrow.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Fancy a night at the Home Alone house?

RELATED: Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen

RELATED: Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years




