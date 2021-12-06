Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!
- Movie fans are being offered the chance to spend the night in one of the most iconic homes to feature on the big screen
- The house which belonged to the McAllister family in the Home Alone movie has been listed on Airbnb for one night only
- Visitors will pay $25 for the night and will be hosted by the actor who played Buzz in the popular films
It's one of the most iconic houses in movie history and now the house featured in the 90's smash hit movie Home Alone movie is being listed to rent on Airbnb.
For one night only, the large property outside of Chicago, Illinois is available for a maximum of four people for the bargain price of $25 (approximately R400).
Not only will visitors spend the night at the house, but they'll also be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played the character of Buzz.
Home Alone was released in 1990 and became a blockbuster hit for 20th Century Studios and helped launch the career of child actor Macaulay Culkin who starred as Kevin McCallister.
The real home to the fictional McAllister family on the outskirts of Chicago.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The catch is, you have to be able to get to Chicago for the 12th of December and you have to enter the bid by tomorrow.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Fancy a night at the Home Alone house?
get ready to celebrate the holidays on the most boring street in the united states of america... because the timeless house where the home alone story began is officially bookable on airbnb. 🎄— Airbnb (@Airbnb) December 1, 2021
filthy animals can request to book on december 7 at 1pm CT. https://t.co/HcTybz2Dd8 pic.twitter.com/JSm59Jeo1C
RELATED: Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
RELATED: Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years
Source : Airbnb
