'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost

Private labs such as Lancet, Ampath and Pathcare charge R850 for a PCR test, which is prohibitively expensive for many people

The Competition Commission is reportedly probing why the price has not come down

Progressive Health Forum convenor Dr Aslam Dasoo says the cost of Covid-19 PCR testing at private facilities should have come down by now due to the economies of scale.

However, major private laboratories such as Lancet, Ampath and Pathcare are still charging R850 for a PCR test.

According to reports, the Competition Commission is investigating why private companies have not brought down the price.

Dr Dasoo says the expensive Covid-19 tests are an example of South Africa's "rigid and monopolistic" health market.

The amount of tests performed should have generated economies of scale and the price should have come down. I have absolutely no doubt that they are profiting now at a greater extent than they were at the outset and they should pass on those costs savings to consumers. Perhaps the Competition Commission will compel them to do so, I hope that happens quickly. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

Dr Dasoo says everyone should have access to free Covid-19 testing at public health facilities in the country.

But that's not always the case in the Western Cape, where officials often restrict testing based on a strict criteria.

I think the issue around these tests has been problematic, there have been problematic issues around them for sometime. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

The PCR test privately costs around R800/R850. It's the more accurate test. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

Very young people should not be prioritised for testing unless we are facing a resurgence, which we are right now. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum