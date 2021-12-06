NPA boss Shamila Batohi denies fallout after Hermione Cronje resignation
- NPA head Shamila Batohi says Investigating Directorate (ID) boss advocate Hermione Cronje did not resign due to infighting
- Batohi held a media briefing on Monday to address the latest developments at the NPA
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has denied reports of infighting at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the resignation of advocate Hermione Cronje.
Cronje will step down as the head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID) after resigning last week.
She was appointed in May 2019 when the ID was formed to deal with state capture investigations and other high-profile cases.
It's understood that Cronje will serve her notice until March to ensure a smooth handover, or until such time as President Cyril Ramaphosa announces her replacement.
RELATED: Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'
Batohi rubbished reports that Cronje had resigned due to a fallout or crisis at the NPA, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kgomotso Modise.
The NPA boss acknowledged that many South Africans are growing impatient with the seemingly slow movement of prosecutions.
"Even though the wheels of justice are turning slowly, they are turning and people can't act with brazen impunity anymore", Batohi told reporters.
She added that capacity constraints at the ID must be urgenlty addressed.
In as much as the ID doesn't have everything, it is well-poised now to deliver on some key cases and I'm certainly hoping that even before advocate Cronje leaves that there will be some movement in significant cases or at least in the next six months.Advocate Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions
The ID is only dealing with a very, very small percentage of cases.Advocate Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions
According to Modise, Batohi says Cronje's resignation is a normal leadership transition.
Batohi was really coming out to say there was nothing untoward about Cronje's resignation saying that media reports implying that there was something of a fallout make for good headlines but there isn't much truth.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Batohi says they are dealing with finding a replacement with much care.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Barry Bateman/EWN
