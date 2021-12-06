Heavy downpours, gale-force winds pummel George and other Western Cape towns





Heavy rain and gale-force winds pummelled towns across the Western Cape over the weekend, resulting in damaged homes and infrastructure.

In Oudtshoorn, the roofs of several homes blew off and parts of the town were left without electricity.

George recorded 48 mm of rain, resulting in roads being flooded and authorities issuing stay-at-home requests.

Meiringspoort has been reopened with a stop-go in place.

The Swartberg Pass remains closed.

Number to dial in an emergency: 112

Zain Johnson interviewed Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services at Western Cape Government (scroll up to listen).

A lot of houses being flooded… and the roads… there’s significant damage… Informal settlements… localised flooding is a challenge… We try our best to minimise damage. Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services - Western Cape Government

We’re dealing with a couple of disasters at the moment… It’s not something that we expected this time of the year… The fires a couple of years ago were outside our fire season… Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services - Western Cape Government

The Overberg district has a very good disaster management system… Gift of the Givers and other aid organisations are always ready. It’s a telephone call away… Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services - Western Cape Government