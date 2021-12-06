UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers
- The UK government has tightened its travel rules in a bid to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19
- UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe
The UK government has toughened Covid-19 testing rules for travellers to the country.
Health officials have reintroduced the requirement for pre-departure tests for all people arriving in the UK.
This is due to the increasing travel-linked Omicron cases, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
All travelers will need to show a negative pre-departure PCR test not more than 48 hours before the trip in a bid to "slow the importation of the new variant".
The stricter requirements will come into force from 4am on Tuesday 7 December.
RELATED: Calls for UK to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions to avoid 'lockdown Christmas'
Currently, travellers only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving in the UK.
However, people from the UK's red list of countries must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
The UK government also announced that Nigeria would be added to its red list.
According to an official statement, the vast majority of cases in the UK have clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria, and over the past week, 21 Omicron cases reported in England originate from Nigeria.
The UK announced... that anyone entering the UK has to have a test prior to coming to the country and prior to leaving the country where they are present at the moment. That test has to be done within 48 hours of leaving.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
The government says the tightening of the rules is necessary because of the increasing cases of Omicron. Incidentally, we have a further 26 cases of the Omicron variant established [on Saturday] which brings our total to 106.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
It is much stricter, it has upset the travel industry. They say it's like a hammer blow to them after they've started to get through the really dark time.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
The latest in the UK mirrors what is happening in Europe. Europe is having a bit of a shutdown, one country after another like dominos in the EU basically closing down services for those who are unvaccinated, some imposing a complete lockdown like before.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65114186_woman-hiker-with-backpack-in-airport-looking-at-the-flight-information-checking-an-international-fli.html
More from Local
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator.Read More
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'
Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Heavy downpours, gale-force winds pummel George and other Western Cape towns
Zain Johnson interviews Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services at Western Cape Government.Read More
NPA boss Shamila Batohi denies fallout after Hermione Cronje resignation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about NPA head Shamila Batohi's media briefing.Read More
'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr Aslam Dasoo about Covid-19 testing.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's new mayco member for water and waste services, Dr Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Is Omicron more dangerous for under 5s? We ask the SA Paediatric Association
Lester Kiewit speaks to the SA Paediatric Association chair about the hospitalisation of under 5's infected with Covid-19.Read More
Should young children be given the Covid jab in light of new Omicron variant?
John Maytham speaks to pediatrician Dr Jonda Kerner about the safety of young children receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.Read More