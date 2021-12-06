UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers





The UK government has tightened its travel rules in a bid to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19

The UK government has toughened Covid-19 testing rules for travellers to the country.

Health officials have reintroduced the requirement for pre-departure tests for all people arriving in the UK.

This is due to the increasing travel-linked Omicron cases, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

All travelers will need to show a negative pre-departure PCR test not more than 48 hours before the trip in a bid to "slow the importation of the new variant".

The stricter requirements will come into force from 4am on Tuesday 7 December.

Currently, travellers only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving in the UK.

However, people from the UK's red list of countries must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

The UK government also announced that Nigeria would be added to its red list.

According to an official statement, the vast majority of cases in the UK have clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria, and over the past week, 21 Omicron cases reported in England originate from Nigeria.

The UK announced... that anyone entering the UK has to have a test prior to coming to the country and prior to leaving the country where they are present at the moment. That test has to be done within 48 hours of leaving. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

The government says the tightening of the rules is necessary because of the increasing cases of Omicron. Incidentally, we have a further 26 cases of the Omicron variant established [on Saturday] which brings our total to 106. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

It is much stricter, it has upset the travel industry. They say it's like a hammer blow to them after they've started to get through the really dark time. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent