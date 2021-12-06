Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association





The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) says the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a major disruption to oncology care in SA

Lorraine Govender of CANSA describes the negative impact of Covid-19 on cancer services

Picture: 123rf.com

The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) says the Covid-19 pandemic has compromised the quality of cancer care over the past two years.

CANSA's national advocacy coordinator, Lorraine Govender, says the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns delayed cancer diagnoses and treatment for cancer patients, especially radiation oncology.

Govender says cancer patients have struggled to access treatment centres, especially during the hard lockdown last year in the early stages of the pandemic when health systems were not prepared.

She says the situation has not necessarily improved, but it has become "more stable".

According to Govender, the standard of cancer care in South Africa differs from province to province.

Overall, fewer cancer screenings have been conducted and the diagnostic procedures taken a back seat as hospitals make Covid-19 a priority.

When it comes to treatment, Govender says very few pwople were able to have surgeries and there was a "shortage of beds to treats our cancer patients" in addition to staff shortages.

Cancer patients definitely did take a backseat in terms of going in for screening or diagnosis and treatment but I think the situation we wouldn't say is better it's just a little more stable. Lorraine Govender, National Advocacy Coordinator - CANSA

It's not as bleak as it looks, it varies in different parts of the country. It shouldn't be so but it is so. Lorraine Govender, National Advocacy Coordinator - CANSA