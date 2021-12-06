Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cancer patients have taken backseat during pandemic, says association Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lorraine Govender, CANSA's national advocacy coordinator. 6 December 2021 5:57 PM
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines' Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town. 6 December 2021 4:54 PM
UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 6 December 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 6 December 2021 6:30 PM
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019 Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers. 6 December 2021 1:25 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'

6 December 2021 4:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Cape Town
Zain Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Covid-19 data
Tom Moultrie
Centre for Actuarial Research
Omicron

Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

On 22 November – a day before news of Omicron broke – health authorities adjusted the number of daily infections to improve historic data.

This created the impression of an extreme spike from 312 cases on the 21st to 18 586 on the 22nd.

Of the recorded cases, only 868 were new ones.

Image from Pixabay.

How is COVID data calculated and how should it be understood?

Zain Johnson interviewed Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

Moultrie works closely with testing data and brought insight into the ways that Covid-19 testing and vaccination data should be understood (scroll up to listen).

It’s an endless process of cleaning the data… It’s not uncommon for national governments to backfill their numbers… By and large, we’re doing well. The data is good…

Professor Tom Moultrie, Centre for Actuarial Research - University of Cape Town

The level of detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines… People should be a bit slower to digest news… Press pause on hitting that retweet button…

Professor Tom Moultrie, Centre for Actuarial Research - University of Cape Town



6 December 2021 4:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Cape Town
Zain Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Covid-19 data
Tom Moultrie
Centre for Actuarial Research
Omicron

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

3 December 2021 2:35 PM

The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation

2 December 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:19 PM

"Having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option," spokesperson Sizwe Pampla told News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated

30 November 2021 12:52 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure

Local

Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

United Rugby Championship derbies: Big wins for Sharks and Lions

6 December 2021 6:40 PM

Batohi says money seized from state capture a sign of progress

6 December 2021 6:10 PM

Pioneer Foods recalls nut products under Safari brand

6 December 2021 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA