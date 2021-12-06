Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'





On 22 November – a day before news of Omicron broke – health authorities adjusted the number of daily infections to improve historic data.

This created the impression of an extreme spike from 312 cases on the 21st to 18 586 on the 22nd.

Of the recorded cases, only 868 were new ones.

How is COVID data calculated and how should it be understood?

Zain Johnson interviewed Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

Moultrie works closely with testing data and brought insight into the ways that Covid-19 testing and vaccination data should be understood (scroll up to listen).

It’s an endless process of cleaning the data… It’s not uncommon for national governments to backfill their numbers… By and large, we’re doing well. The data is good… Professor Tom Moultrie, Centre for Actuarial Research - University of Cape Town

The level of detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines… People should be a bit slower to digest news… Press pause on hitting that retweet button… Professor Tom Moultrie, Centre for Actuarial Research - University of Cape Town