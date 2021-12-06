Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)
The Automobile Association (AA) is calling for a thorough investigation into fuel prices and all their constituents.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wants MPs to debate recent fuel price hikes, a request denied by Parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
The party said that, despite the dismissal of its request, it will continue raising the matter in Parliament.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to stop annual increases in fuel levies – which now total more than R10 per litre.
Last week, the Department of Energy mistakenly announced that petrol was going up 81 cents a litre, instead of the correct figure of 75 cents a litre.
It has apologised, claiming it’s the first such mistake it has ever made.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tseliso Maqubela of Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy about the reasons behind the numerous hikes in fuel prices (scroll up to listen).
The crude oil price has doubled in the last 12 months… We’re not the only ones suffering these increases… Taxes levied on fuel… is quite low compared to other countries. It’s half of what is paid in the UK, for example…Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Petrol pump attendants… the portion going to them is fairly small… We’re can’t sacrifice those jobs…Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
We don’t think there is anything to hide. People should use the information responsibly… We don’t think an audit into the petrol price is necessary… We have independent auditors… We are going to start our own revue process, to find out what went wrong [mistaken announcement] …Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
[Why is cheaper in Botswana than in South Africa?] They don’t have a road accident fund levy or a fuel levy…Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Business
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'
The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".Read More
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents
Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'
Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.Read More
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system.Read More
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger
The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SARead More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More