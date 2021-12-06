Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)

6 December 2021 6:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel prices
Fuel price hikes
The Money Show
Automobile Association
Department of Energy
organisation undoing tax abuse
fuel levies
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Bruce Whifield
Tseliso Maqubela

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The Automobile Association (AA) is calling for a thorough investigation into fuel prices and all their constituents.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wants MPs to debate recent fuel price hikes, a request denied by Parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The party said that, despite the dismissal of its request, it will continue raising the matter in Parliament.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to stop annual increases in fuel levies – which now total more than R10 per litre.

Last week, the Department of Energy mistakenly announced that petrol was going up 81 cents a litre, instead of the correct figure of 75 cents a litre.

It has apologised, claiming it’s the first such mistake it has ever made.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tseliso Maqubela of Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy about the reasons behind the numerous hikes in fuel prices (scroll up to listen).

The crude oil price has doubled in the last 12 months… We’re not the only ones suffering these increases… Taxes levied on fuel… is quite low compared to other countries. It’s half of what is paid in the UK, for example…

Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Petrol pump attendants… the portion going to them is fairly small… We’re can’t sacrifice those jobs…

Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

We don’t think there is anything to hide. People should use the information responsibly… We don’t think an audit into the petrol price is necessary… We have independent auditors… We are going to start our own revue process, to find out what went wrong [mistaken announcement] …

Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

[Why is cheaper in Botswana than in South Africa?] They don’t have a road accident fund levy or a fuel levy…

Tseliso Maqubela, Mineral and Petroleum Regulation - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy



