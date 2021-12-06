Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal





Alexander Forbes on Monday released results for the half-year to 30 September 2021, declaring an interim dividend of 12 cents per share.

The pension funds administrator - the largest in South Africa - grew revenues from fees and commission by just under 8% to R2.047 billion.

Alexander Forbes is selling its “Individual Client Administration” business to Sanlam while buying Sanlam’s retirement employee benefits business, thereby growing its client numbers by 40%.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers (scroll up to listen).