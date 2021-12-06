Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal
Alexander Forbes on Monday released results for the half-year to 30 September 2021, declaring an interim dividend of 12 cents per share.
The pension funds administrator - the largest in South Africa - grew revenues from fees and commission by just under 8% to R2.047 billion.
Alexander Forbes is selling its “Individual Client Administration” business to Sanlam while buying Sanlam’s retirement employee benefits business, thereby growing its client numbers by 40%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers (scroll up to listen).
We decided to focus on our core business… What we’re the best in… We’ve sold off all our insurance businesses… We’re an advice business… Our model is best of breed…Dawie de Villiers, CEO - Alexander Forbes
