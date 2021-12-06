Streaming issues? Report here
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Alexander Forbes
Isaah Mhlanga
Omicron

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

The appearance of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has thrown a spanner in the works of South Africa’s central bank, adding to the uncertainly that usually comes with the start of the new year, writes Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

He says there are four likely scenarios for central bank policy.

© lightwise/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mhlanga (scroll up to listen).

If we have severe infections and hospitalisations… it might mean the Reserve Bank is becoming too aggressive… It might help to wait a bit [before hiking rates] … It might also cause a change in the US interest rate path…

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Central Bank policymaking is difficult. It’s always easy for us… but it’s very difficult… especially in the current environment… [but] They should’ve waited, and not hiked in November…

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

This economy is not pumping enough to drive inflation up.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes



