Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

Latest Local
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 December 2021 1:55 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
View all Politics
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5% Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021. 7 December 2021 12:42 PM
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco. 7 December 2021 10:46 AM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage? Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 7 December 2021 1:04 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

6 December 2021 7:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
company results
Nampak
Nampak results
Erik Smuts

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.

Nampak on Monday reported headline earnings per share of 62.3 cents for the year ending on 30 September 2021.

It increased its trading profit by 109% to R1.4 billion.

Revenues are up 24% to R14 billion.

© gogian/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nampak CEO Erik Smuts (scroll up to listen).

It’s a big turnaround. We believe it's sustainable. We’ve made structural changes to the business… There is still an overhang of debt…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We’ve managed to reduce that [US dollar] debt… a significant reduction… We’d like to reduce it further… It’s [revenues derived in US dollars] roughly about a third of our business…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We benefitted from a huge export contract to North America… Nigeria had a fabulous performance…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

Cans are by far greener than glass…

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
