Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 December 2021 1:55 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
View all Politics
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5% Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021. 7 December 2021 12:42 PM
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco. 7 December 2021 10:46 AM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage? Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 7 December 2021 1:04 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed analyst David Buckham about his book “The End of Money: The Great Erosion of Trust in Banking, China’s Minsky Moment and the Fallacy of Cryptocurrency” (scroll up to listen).

In 2008, in order to paper over the Financial Crisis… They just pumped money into the system… There are $120 billion of bond buying the Fed does every month… The world is awash with money… Which is why a new asset such as Bitcoin… has a market value of near $3 trillion… Fundamental economic theory has gone out the window. There must come a reckoning at some point.

David Buckham, CEO - Monocle Solutions

Most of the money supply went straight into equity markets…

David Buckham, CEO - Monocle Solutions

There’s no easy way to know how much bad [bank] debt there is in China… something north of $49 trillion… it could be as high as $80 trillion… Chinese authorities are increasingly neurotic…

David Buckham, CEO - Monocle Solutions

The financial system, warts and all, is still roughly the engine room, the brain that is giving capital and liquidity to the world… Decentralised finance… is morally, ethically and philosophically wrong… It’s a dangerous idea…

David Buckham, CEO - Monocle Solutions
© artoleshko/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

We live in a world in which financial markets have become completely decoupled from the real economy…

The world’s four largest banks now all reside in one nation: China…

Lines of code are considered more trustworthy than central banks…

In this broad-ranging, deeply researched review of modern banking and financial systems, analysts David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli unpick in parallel the ongoing erosion of trust in capitalist free markets and Western democratic institutions, and the directly related, unprecedented growth of the Chinese banking system.

The former is a decades-long tale of intermittent market manipulation, inadequately regulated hubris and outright criminality, which produced the Global Financial Crisis, the most devastating financial meltdown since the Great Depression.

The latter, which in various ways mirrors the conditions that led to the Crisis, may well prove worse.

In detailing the unheeded lessons of financial history, the authors reveal how the inconsistently managed tension between free markets and government regulation has led us from depression and regulation to deregulation and crisis.

And with incursions into string theory, the mathematics of cryptocurrency and the intricacies of money supply, we discover what happens when an authoritarian command economy fills the moral and ideological vacuum left behind.

In a post-Covid world – in which we are witnessing booming stock markets entirely disconnected from real-world economic hardship, and communist billionaires propagating just as global inequality skyrockets – public trust in the international banking system has never been lower.

The End of Money is an unprecedented survey of a fraught and complex landscape that has never been more urgent.




6 December 2021 8:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews

More from Business Books

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t

22 November 2021 7:49 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age

6 October 2021 10:05 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)

30 September 2021 1:41 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

Business World

Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

World

EWN Highlights

Saftu slams mandatory vaccines as unconstitutional

7 December 2021 6:07 PM

Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill

7 December 2021 5:42 PM

Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

7 December 2021 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA