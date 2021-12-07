Pleas for WCED to take action against principals who withhold school reports





Parents For Equal Education SA says it's time that education authorities take tough action against schools that withhold reports

The organisation's founder Vanessa Le Roux says we can't keep having this same conversation every year without seeing change

Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) has called on the Western Cape Education Department to take serious action principals who withhold school reports due to unpaid fees or any other reason.

Vanessa Le Roux, the founder of PEESA, says schools and principals who withhold reports cannot continue to get away with this unlawful practice.

Le Roux says the WCED needs to teach school principals a lesson by taking punitive action such as issuing fines.

"Principals know this is an unlawful act and something must be done... one or two examples must be made", she tells CapeTalk.

She's also spoken out against schools that issue reports on condition that parents sign form declaring their debt.

"They still keep doing it. Why in 2021 must we still send out warnings?"

It's anticipated that there may be a lot more parents who can't meet their financial obligations this year due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

This practice is unlawful. Everyone knows it's unlawful, especially schools and SGBs. They know there is absolutely no reason to hold back reports, transfer cards etc. It's even illegal to force parents to come and make arrangements for financial [repayments]. Vanessa Le Roux, Founder - Parents For Equal Education SA

They must find other ways throughout the year to get their money. A report card can never be a negotiation school. Schools that really do this, the WCED must fine them or they must go for that prinicipal because these people it's wrong yet they place parents in this position where they must fear what's going to happen. Vanessa Le Roux, Founder - Parents For Equal Education SA