Health Dept slammed for its repeated failure to place junior doctors on time





Hundreds of junior doctors are still waiting for community service placements

The Junior Doctors' Association of South Africa (Judasa) says delayed placements are becoming a yearly occurrence for the Health Dept

The Junior Doctors' Association of South Africa (Judasa) says the Department of Health (DoH) has not demonstrated the urgency that's needed to secure preliminary placements for junior doctors next year.

The placement of doctors in internships and community service posts is a statutory obligation yet hundreds of doctors have still not received word from the department regarding 2022 placements.

Judasa chairperson Dr. Tshepile Tlali says junior doctors have been left in limbo once again by the department.

He says approximately 2,252 community service doctors are still awaiting placement for work that should commence in January.

"Without them having community service posts, they are stuck. There's nothing they can do. They cannot take care of themselves, they cannot take care of their families", he tells CapeTalk.

Dr. Tlali says he has become frustrated with the Health Department which misses its own deadline every year because of poor planning.

Judasa will be working closely with the South African Medical Association (Sama) which has threatened to take legal action against the department if junior doctors are not urgently placed.

Currently, they have only placed the interns and have not placed the community service doctors. Dr Tshepile Tlali, Chairperson - Junior Doctors' Association of South Africa

Community service is a statutory post, which means we have to go through it in order to be recognised by the Health Professions Council of South Africa as an independent doctor, without that you cannot work in private, you cannot work in any other health-related sector in South Africa or internationally. Dr Tshepile Tlali, Chairperson - Junior Doctors' Association of South Africa

We have been dealing with this issue of delayed placements of doctors for many years now. We've been seeing this coming and we've been warning the Department of Health and it doesn't seem like they are taking our warnings very seriously. Dr Tshepile Tlali, Chairperson - Junior Doctors' Association of South Africa