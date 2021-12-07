Double-jabbed traveller infected with Omicron across a hotel hallway - study





- A person has caught Omicron Covid inside a quarantine hotel from a guest across the hall despite both never leaving their rooms

- Scientists in Hong Kong think airbourne transmission occurred when the pair opened their doors at meal time in the quarantine hotel

It's being reported that a traveller who arrived in Hong Kong from South Africa last month infected a fellow hotel guest with the Omicron variant despite them both being vaccinated and neither leaving their respective rooms.

A study published by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and carried out by the University of Hong Kong, has been looking at the transmissibility of the latest Covid variant.

Patient A arrived in Hong Kong from South Africa on November 11, patient B arrived from Canada the previous day - both had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In line with regulations, both patients had tested negative for Covid within 72 hours before arrival in Hong Kong.

As per Hong Kong's Covid travel rules, the pair checked into a quarantine hotel with rooms across the corridor from one other on the same floor.

Two days after arriving in Hong Kong, Patient A, who was asymptomatic tested positive for Covid. Patient B showed symptoms four days later and tested positive on November 18.

Scientists believe the traveler from South Africa was infected before flying and then infected the Canadian traveler when opening the door of their room to collect food.

"closed-circuit television camera footage, confirmed that neither case-patient left their room during the quarantine period. No items were shared between rooms, and other persons did not enter either room. The only time the 2 quarantined persons opened their respective doors was to collect of food that was placed immediately outside each room door."

"Airborne transmission across the corridor is the most probable mode of transmission."

Genetic sequencing subsequently confirmed that the two travellers were carrying viruses that were almost genetically identical, reports The Daily Mail.

