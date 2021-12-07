Rage founder slams media for sensationalist reporting after festivals canned





- Greg Walsh is angry at what he says is unfair coverage and overwhelmingly negative pressure from the media which led to the events being cancelled

- Plett Rage was cancelled on the eve of the festival on Thursday, Ballito Rage closed on its second day on Wednesday following dozens of positive Covid infections

One of the organisers of the Ballito and Plett Rage festivals has hit out at local media, accusing journalists of sensationalism in respect of their reporting of those events.

Greg Walsh took to his Facebook account earlier this week, to blast the media

"Ballito Rage and Plett Rage should NEVER have been cancelled" wrote Walsh, before addressing his followers in a ten-minute video.

In it, Walsh describes how his organisation embarked on a four-month-long process, during which they presented their planned protocols to various agencies including the health department, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation.

Among the conditions for access to the event says Walsh, "you had to be vaccinated and you had to present a negative Covid test."

On Tuesday Walsh told Refilwe Moloto that certain media houses were 'more to blame than others' for the events being cancelled:

When you start with an alarming headline and an image of five thousand people indoors at a nightclub along with the words Rage superspreader...that's the first problem. Greg Walsh, Organiser - Ballito and Plett Rage

A lot people in society read a headline, see a picture and head straight to the comments and don't take the time to read... Greg Walsh, Organiser - Ballito and Plett Rage

Walsh claims that much of the media coverage about the event was based on misinformation around the events:

Experts were saying the event should be shut down because it was indoors, with low ventilation and that vaccination rates are low within 18 year old consumers... Greg Walsh, Organiser - Ballito and Plett Rage

We were the first organisation in the country to heed government's call and say we'll do a fully vaccinated experience. Greg Walsh, Organiser - Ballito and Plett Rage

Last Thursday, Plett Rage, which had been due to run from Friday 3 Dec until Tuesday 7 Dec was cancelled on the eve of the festival.

It followed the cancellation of the Ballito Rage on its second day (Wednesday) after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

RELATED: Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut"

RELATED: Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'