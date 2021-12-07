Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dis-Chem Foundation donates R75k to help Khayelitsha community food garden grow

7 December 2021 12:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dis-chem Foundation
Dis-Chem Rak

The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has extended a helping hand to local community garden project Moya Wekhaya.

The Dis-Chem Foundation has partnered with CapeTalk to help uplift a group of passionate and hard-working community gardeners in Khayelitsha.

The foundation will be donating a total of R75,000 to Moya Wekhaya, a community garden that helps men and women put food on the table.

Moya Wekhaya community garden in Khayelitsa. Image: Supplied

Moya Wekhaya was founded by Ma Christina Kaba who started the project after retiring from her previous job in 2013.

She says Moya Wekhaya helps to empower women and youth who want to earn a living by growing and selling their own organic vegetables.

Moya Wekhaya is a community garden. We grow veg.

Christina Kaba, Founder - Moya Wekhaya

When we started in 2013, they asked me the question, "Who is going to pay us?". I explained to them, "You're going to pay yourself through the veg you are going to produce".

Christina Kaba, Founder - Moya Wekhaya
Moya Wekhaya community garden in Khayelitsa. Image: Supplied

Kaba says this year has been particularly challenging for her organisation as they struggled with funding and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dis-Chem Foundation’s Sherry Saltzman says the foundation will give Moya Wekhaya an immediate R20,000 cash injection for supplies and equipment as well R5,000 monthly for the next year.

Saltzman says the foundation is impressed by how the project uplifts the community by giving gardeners the opportunity to sustain themselves.

I think what's amazing about this facility is that it's not giving a man a fish to eat, it's teaching him how to fish so he can eat. That resonates with me, considering the current economy that we are facing... this organisation has taught these people how to make a living for themselves.

Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem Foundation

It's going to be two-fold assistance, the first will be a R20,000 upfront injection... and thereafter, for next year we are going to do an extra R5,000 just to assist her with whatever else she could need as the year goes on.

Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem Foundation

Did you know that the Dis-Chem Foundation is a beneficiary of the Dis-Chem Benefit Programme?

Every time a Benefit member swipes their loyalty card when purchasing, Dis-Chem donates a percentage of the eligible purchase to the Foundation.




