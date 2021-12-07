Dis-Chem Foundation donates R75k to help Khayelitsha community food garden grow
The Dis-Chem Foundation has partnered with CapeTalk to help uplift a group of passionate and hard-working community gardeners in Khayelitsha.
The foundation will be donating a total of R75,000 to Moya Wekhaya, a community garden that helps men and women put food on the table.
Moya Wekhaya was founded by Ma Christina Kaba who started the project after retiring from her previous job in 2013.
She says Moya Wekhaya helps to empower women and youth who want to earn a living by growing and selling their own organic vegetables.
Moya Wekhaya is a community garden. We grow veg.Christina Kaba, Founder - Moya Wekhaya
When we started in 2013, they asked me the question, "Who is going to pay us?". I explained to them, "You're going to pay yourself through the veg you are going to produce".Christina Kaba, Founder - Moya Wekhaya
Kaba says this year has been particularly challenging for her organisation as they struggled with funding and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Dis-Chem Foundation’s Sherry Saltzman says the foundation will give Moya Wekhaya an immediate R20,000 cash injection for supplies and equipment as well R5,000 monthly for the next year.
Saltzman says the foundation is impressed by how the project uplifts the community by giving gardeners the opportunity to sustain themselves.
I think what's amazing about this facility is that it's not giving a man a fish to eat, it's teaching him how to fish so he can eat. That resonates with me, considering the current economy that we are facing... this organisation has taught these people how to make a living for themselves.Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem Foundation
It's going to be two-fold assistance, the first will be a R20,000 upfront injection... and thereafter, for next year we are going to do an extra R5,000 just to assist her with whatever else she could need as the year goes on.Sherry Saltzman, Representative - Dis-Chem Foundation
Did you know that the Dis-Chem Foundation is a beneficiary of the Dis-Chem Benefit Programme?
Every time a Benefit member swipes their loyalty card when purchasing, Dis-Chem donates a percentage of the eligible purchase to the Foundation.
Source : Supplied to CapeTalk
More from Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem Foundation helps home for vulnerable boy children in Cape Town
Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone receives a generous donation of a stove and gym equipment for the boys.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation awards 'loving haven' New BeginningZ R120K
Haven manager Lynette Erusmas says the centre caters for 30 abandoned, abused and neglected babies and toddlers.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates trampolines to help autistic children
As part of the Random Act of Kindness initiative, the foundation donated R65 000 worth of equipment to the Randburg Clinic School.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation R10 000 monthly donation to Innovation for the Blind
Random Acts of Kindness to give in-store account to the value of R5 000 and R5 000 in cash for a year.Read More
Dis-chem Foundation donates R180k to help NPO care for adults with disabilities
Turfhall Cheshire Home provides shelter and specialised care to 60 severely disabled adults in the face of funding struggles.Read More
DisChem foundation donates R80 000 to Design26 Foundation
John Maythan speaks to the Design26 Foundation which supports vulnerable young women in Mitchells Plain.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation makes touching donation to shelter for abused women and kids
The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children aims to help all women affected by domestic violence who seek safety and support.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation steps in to help Wings of Inspiration Care Centre
The organisation runs four different operations including an orphanage and sober home in Johannesburg.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation and Imbumba bring sanitary pads to rural school girls
Dis-Chem Foundation has helped get sanitary pads to schools in rural and underprivileged areas across the country.Read More
More from The Dis-Chem Foundation and CapeTalk, showing Random Acts of Kindness
Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children
John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman.Read More
[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000
"Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!"Read More
Ilitha Labantu shelter: 'We want women and children to feel at home'
Dis-Chem Foundation helps this shelter for victims of domestic violence to renovate its home with R120k worth of goods.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA
The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates sanitary pads to keep Soneike High girls in school
The Million Comforts Campaign was the brainchild of Imbumba Foundation founder Richard Mabaso who saw girls were missing school.Read More