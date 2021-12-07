Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek
- A 100% black-owned winery has opened its doors in Franschhoek
- Owner Paul Siguqa grew up in the Franschhoek region with the dream of owning a farm one day
- He's named an MCC after his mother Nomaroma Siguqa who worked as a farm labourer for many years
Businessman Paul Siguqa, the son of a farm labourer, is now the proud owner of the first and only 100% black-owned wine farm in Franschhoek.
Siguqa acquired the Klein Goederust Boutique Winery two years ago and undertook to renovate and restore the 116-year-old vineyard and its historic buildings.
He grew up in the Franschhoek region with the dream of owning a farm one day after watching his mom labouring on farms for many years.
Siguqa has since named the farm's premium sparkling wine after his mother Nomaroma Siguqa who worked as a farm labourer for many years in the winelands.
My dream was realised in 2019 when I bought this farm. With the assistance of my good friend and winemaker, Rodney Zimba, the first wines were sourced and carefully blended and launched this month, and as of today, the restaurant and tasting room is also officially opened.Paul Siguqa, Owner - Klein Goederust Boutique Winery
The Klein Goederust tasting room and restaurant officially opened last week Friday. Wine tastings are open from Wednesday to Sunday.
Western Cape Agriculture MEC Dr Ivan Meyer has raised a glass to Siguqa, who has transformed Klein Goederust from its dilapidated state to a promising boutique wine farm.
The MEC handed over a new tractor to the farm owner and his team during the visit last week.
Meyer welcomed the news that Klein Goederust has created 17 new job opportunities in the Franschhoek region.
Agri-businesses such as the Klein Goederust Franschhoek Boutique Winery will contribute to further job creation within the agricultural sector in the Western Cape.Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDTS8SqOrR/
