'Draconian and underhanded' SA Union of Students blasts varsity vaccine mandates
- Mandatory vaccination policies have been introduced at several institutions including the University of Cape Town, Rhodes University and the University of the Witswatersrand
- South African Union of Students (SAUS) says it has not been sufficiently consulted in the process
'Draconian and underhanded' that's how the South African Union of Students has described the process by which certain universities in the country have implemented vaccine mandate policies.
On Friday, the University of Johannesburg became the latest tertiary institution to make Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for anyone wanting to access its facilities.
It follows the introduction of mandatory vaccination policies at the University of Cape Town, University of the Western Cape (UWC), Rhodes University (RU), University of the Free State (UFS) and the University of the Witswatersrand (WITS).
South African Union of Students (SAUS) Asive Dlanjwa told CapeTalk there was "anything but robust engagement" with universities and students about the introduction of compulsory vaccinations:
All of the SRCs have gone on record to say they were not sufficiently consulted in the process...Asive Dlanjwa, National Spokesperson - South African Union of Students (SAUS)
The University of Johannesburg, did a survey to inform their decision around mandatory vaccinations and the majority of the students were opposed to the mandatory vaccinationsAsive Dlanjwa, National Spokesperson - South African Union of Students (SAUS)
Higher education institutions should inherently be spaces of debate, of conversation and of intellectual discourse.Asive Dlanjwa, National Spokesperson - South African Union of Students (SAUS)
It is a space where we should be persuading each other using science and using fact and intellectual debate as opposed to coercion and forcing.Asive Dlanjwa, National Spokesperson - South African Union of Students (SAUS)
During his televised address on 28 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccinations in South Africa.
He said a government task team has been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,”.
To date, Stellenbosch University and the University of Pretoria have not adopted mandatory vaccination policies.
RELATED: 'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
