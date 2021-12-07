Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action





Pick n Pay has mandated Covid-19 vaccination for its office staff - and is providing a paid day off for staff in its stores to get vaccinated

The Food and Allied Workers Union encourages its members to get vaccinated – but is against making it mandatory

A Pick n Pay store in Wellington has informed its staff they have until Friday to provide proof of vaccination – or face disciplinary action.

Those exempt on medical grounds must provide evidence.

The store in Wellington is an independently owned franchise and can, as such, determine its own vaccination policy.

Lester Kiewit asked Pick n Pay Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer Pick n Pay’s David North what the retailer’s position is on mandatory vaccination.

Kiewit also asked Food and Allied Workers Unions Provincial Secretary Vuka Chonco where the union stands on this issue (scroll up to listen).

We’re very much in favour of vaccination for our staff… We’ve made the process of getting vaccinated as a Pick n Pay employee simple and convenient. We’ve given staff a paid day off to get vaccinated and had to take on the job of helping to dispel the myths around vaccination… David North, Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer - Pick n Pay

We’ve discussed vaccine mandates… From 1 January, access to our offices will be restricted to colleagues who are fully vaccinated… The vast majority of our office staff are now vaccinated… David North, Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer - Pick n Pay

We are not for mandatory vaccination… but we support vaccination and encourage workers to vaccinate… Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union