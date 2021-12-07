Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action
-
Pick n Pay has mandated Covid-19 vaccination for its office staff - and is providing a paid day off for staff in its stores to get vaccinated
-
The Food and Allied Workers Union encourages its members to get vaccinated – but is against making it mandatory
Click here for all the latest Omicron news in one place.
A Pick n Pay store in Wellington has informed its staff they have until Friday to provide proof of vaccination – or face disciplinary action.
Those exempt on medical grounds must provide evidence.
The store in Wellington is an independently owned franchise and can, as such, determine its own vaccination policy.
Lester Kiewit asked Pick n Pay Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer Pick n Pay’s David North what the retailer’s position is on mandatory vaccination.
Kiewit also asked Food and Allied Workers Unions Provincial Secretary Vuka Chonco where the union stands on this issue (scroll up to listen).
We’re very much in favour of vaccination for our staff… We’ve made the process of getting vaccinated as a Pick n Pay employee simple and convenient. We’ve given staff a paid day off to get vaccinated and had to take on the job of helping to dispel the myths around vaccination…David North, Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer - Pick n Pay
We’ve discussed vaccine mandates… From 1 January, access to our offices will be restricted to colleagues who are fully vaccinated… The vast majority of our office staff are now vaccinated…David North, Chief Strategy and Restructuring Officer - Pick n Pay
We are not for mandatory vaccination… but we support vaccination and encourage workers to vaccinate…Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
We have not been consulted… Some employees will refuse… If you engage with them, you need to establish their reasons… We are determined to fight for workers who have opted not to be vaccinated…Vuka Chonco, Provincial Secretary - Food and Allied Workers Union
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149318563_johannesburg-south-africa-october-27-2016-african-cashier-and-customer-at-checkout-at-local-pick-n-p.html?term=pick%2Bn%2Bpay&vti=nbjzowf0rlyx3cnehe-1-64
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'
Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'
The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".Read More
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents
Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'
Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.Read More
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event
The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid
This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More