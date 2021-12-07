Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 December 2021 1:55 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
View all Politics
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5% Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021. 7 December 2021 12:42 PM
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco. 7 December 2021 10:46 AM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage? Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 7 December 2021 1:04 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UWC
University of the Western Cape
Land expropriation without compensation
Land reform
Ruth Hall
Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

  • The debate around the amendment of Section 25 achieved the highest level of public participation since the enactment of the Constitution

  • The failure of land reform over the past 27 years has nothing to do with the Constitution

  • The amendment bill is unlikely to pass

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Members of Parliament will later today vote on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The land expropriation process started more than three years with much disagreement still on how land expropriation should be applied in practice.

The EFF wants the nationalisation of land while the ANC sees state ownership and custodianship existing alongside private and communal land ownership.

The DA opposes amending the Constitution.

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape (scroll up to listen).

The Constitutional review committee… received over 600 000 public submissions, the highest level of public engagement with any Parliamentary process since the making of the Constitution… It’s the most vociferous debate… but it was always going to yield very little…

Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

For the past 27 years, the Constitution is not the reason why the government has not redistributed land…

Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

If this passes today, in practical terms nothing changes immediately… The ANC has 57.5%... they need two-thirds… The others add up to about 7%... The EFF will not support it…

Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC



7 December 2021 12:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UWC
University of the Western Cape
Land expropriation without compensation
Land reform
Ruth Hall
Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

More from Business

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

7 December 2021 1:21 PM

"The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5%

7 December 2021 12:42 PM

Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action

7 December 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

6 December 2021 7:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal

6 December 2021 6:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)

6 December 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019

6 December 2021 1:25 PM

Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

3 December 2021 2:35 PM

The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 3:23 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'

1 December 2021 1:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'

30 November 2021 5:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa

29 November 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'

29 November 2021 4:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'

7 December 2021 3:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

2 December 2021 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'

2 December 2021 9:09 AM

Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:26 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds

29 November 2021 11:16 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?

29 November 2021 9:19 AM

John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

Business World

Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

World

EWN Highlights

Saftu slams mandatory vaccines as unconstitutional

7 December 2021 6:07 PM

Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill

7 December 2021 5:42 PM

Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

7 December 2021 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA