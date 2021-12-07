Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today





The debate around the amendment of Section 25 achieved the highest level of public participation since the enactment of the Constitution

The failure of land reform over the past 27 years has nothing to do with the Constitution

The amendment bill is unlikely to pass

Members of Parliament will later today vote on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The land expropriation process started more than three years with much disagreement still on how land expropriation should be applied in practice.

The EFF wants the nationalisation of land while the ANC sees state ownership and custodianship existing alongside private and communal land ownership.

The DA opposes amending the Constitution.

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape (scroll up to listen).

The Constitutional review committee… received over 600 000 public submissions, the highest level of public engagement with any Parliamentary process since the making of the Constitution… It’s the most vociferous debate… but it was always going to yield very little… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

For the past 27 years, the Constitution is not the reason why the government has not redistributed land… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC