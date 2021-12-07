[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5%





South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

The contraction ends a run of four consecutive quarters of growth.

The economy expanded by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

Third-quarter GDP figures were severely impacted by the July riots which followed former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.

This is a breaking news story. More detail to follow.