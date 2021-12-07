[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5%
South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021, Stats SA said on Tuesday.
The contraction ends a run of four consecutive quarters of growth.
[Thread] Following four quarters of consecutive growth, the South African #economy contracted by 1,5% in Q3:2021. #StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/oVxAPjcjOg— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 7, 2021
The economy expanded by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021.
Third-quarter GDP figures were severely impacted by the July riots which followed former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.
This is a breaking news story. More detail to follow.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120041111_sock-with-a-hole-and-finger-sticking-out-of-them-economic-crisis-concept.html?term=economic%2Bdepression&vti=moz0qjlzhj2dtmepsz-1-50
More from Business
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas
"The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).Read More
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action
Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco.Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.Read More
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More