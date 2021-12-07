Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage?





- US rent-a-Santa firm Hire Santa says the pandemic claimed the lives of many of its regular workers

- Founder Mitch Allen reckons they're having a hard time meeting demand for Santa Claus' this festive season

A US-based Santa-for-hire firm says it's struggling to meet the demand for malls, parades and private parties wanting to rent-a-Santa this year and suggests Covid is one of the reasons why.

Hire Santa in Texas claims the pandemic claimed the lives of many of its regular workers.

Speaking to Yahoo1!, Hire Santa founder and head elf Mitch Allen said they had “lost a tremendous number of Santas over the last 18 months," stating that Covid-19 was the leading cause of death.

There were some older, heavier set men who paid rather dearly during the Covid pandemic. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

They reckon they've got ten per cent fewer Santas, 20% are taking time off and demand for the big guy has doubled. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

[Also] there were rather a lot of Father Christmases who had such a bad time last year that they decided to get out of the job. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

