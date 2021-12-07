CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has fired 900 employees – 9% of the entire company – without warning – and on Zoom.
Garg told employees of the New York mortgage firm that they are so lazy that it amounts to stealing from customers.
“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this, and I do not want to do this,” said Garg.
“The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger. Having to conduct layoffs is gut-wrenching, especially this time of year.”
My heart went out to the 900 employees sacked through Zoom by Vishal Garg. Totally wrong! Do it on a one on one basis. And in person. And not before Christmas and after a $750 mn recent infusion. This is how Corporates get a heartless tag!pic.twitter.com/9aPoFNybKp— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 7, 2021
In 2020, Forbes magazine reported on Garg as telling employees in an email they are “dumb” and “too damn slow”.
Just last week, Better.com received a cash injection of almost R12 billion from a Japanese investor.
For more detail read "US boss fires 900 employees over Zoom" - BBC
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145901153_employer-shows-phrase-you-are-fired-wrongful-dismissal-concept-.html?vti=miqyhjcxbq73k5tzl2-1-77
More from Business
[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5%
Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).Read More
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action
Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco.Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts.Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.Read More
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019
Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers.Read More
More from World
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Double-jabbed traveller infected with Omicron across a hotel hallway - study
A hotel guest in Hong Kong catches Omicron Covid from a guest staying across the hallway, despite both never leaving their roomsRead More
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents
Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor
Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work.Read More