CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas





Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has fired 900 employees – 9% of the entire company – without warning – and on Zoom.

Garg told employees of the New York mortgage firm that they are so lazy that it amounts to stealing from customers.

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this, and I do not want to do this,” said Garg.

“The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger. Having to conduct layoffs is gut-wrenching, especially this time of year.”

My heart went out to the 900 employees sacked through Zoom by Vishal Garg. Totally wrong! Do it on a one on one basis. And in person. And not before Christmas and after a $750 mn recent infusion. This is how Corporates get a heartless tag!pic.twitter.com/9aPoFNybKp — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 7, 2021

In 2020, Forbes magazine reported on Garg as telling employees in an email they are “dumb” and “too damn slow”.

Just last week, Better.com received a cash injection of almost R12 billion from a Japanese investor.

